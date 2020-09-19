Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League action

Chelsea vs. Liverpool start time, channel Chelsea vs. Liverpool kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. EDT/8:30 a.m. PDT. In the U.S., you'll need Peacock Premium to live stream the game, while UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports.

After starting their Prem seasons with wins, tomorrow's Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream will see which team can take greater advantage of the other's struggles. Liverpool needed a late penalty to beat Leeds 4-3, while Chelsea's 3-1 win over Brighton was nowhere near as comfortable as the score made it look. Now these two title contenders face each other in an early season showdown that could give the winner a big edge in the race to finish at the top of the table.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is clearly the biggest Premier League match of the weekend and arguably one of the most important matches of the season so far. Finding a Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream will be a challenge, depending on where you live but our guide to this crucial Premier League match-up can help.

Here's how to watch the Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream and how a VPN might be able to come to your rescue.

How can I use a VPN to live stream Chelsea vs. Liverpool?

If the Chelsea vs. Liverpool match is hard to find in your area, you can always try a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can set the location from where you're surfing the web, gaining access to broadcasts that might otherwise be blocked from your part of the world.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

The Chelsea vs. Liverpool match is one of the broadcasts that rights-holder NBC has moved to its new Peacock Premium streaming service. This isn't the free tier of Peacock, either — rather, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month. Chelsea vs. Liverpool is one of more than 175 exclusive to Peacock Premium this season.

Peacock Premium: The paid tier of the Peacock streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features additional shows and movies besides Premier League live streams. The service is free to Xfinity Flex customers and Xfinity X1 and video customers with a a subscription to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV. It's also free to Cox Internet customers with Contour TV Essential or higher.View Deal

Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the coverage of Chelsea vs. Liverpool, with pre-game coverage starting at 4 p.m. BST, a half-hour before kickoff. To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool live stream in Canada

In Canada, the best way to watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool is the same as any Premier League match — head to DAZN. The streaming service has the rights to all Premier League games. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool ive streams in other regions

Here's where you'll be able to live stream Chelsea vs. Liverpool in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: ESPN Brasil

ESPN Brasil Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2

Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2 Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD Israel: Sport 1

Sport 1 Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

For a complete list of Chelsea vs. Liverpool live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.