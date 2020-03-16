Cheap Roku deal at Amazon drops Streaming Stick 4K to $39

If you're looking to turn an old TV into a smart TV, Amazon has a cheap Roku deal you can't miss.

Currently, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $39. That's $20 off and the best price we've seen for this streamer since Thanksgiving.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the device to get. You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote. It's rarely this cheap outside of major holidays. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices on the market. In our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review, we loved its simple, streamlined interface and the fact that it gives you access to hundreds of channels like HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

While most of the apps are too niche to be worth your time, the important thing is that Roku has the widest variety of apps you'll actually want to use compared to any other streaming platform. And unlike the Amazon Fire TV Stick, it doesn't give any service preferential treatment over others.

In terms of performance, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is more powerful than Roku's 1080p stick. During our test streams, content stabilized at 1080p within 5 seconds on a standard home Wi-Fi network, while reaching 4K resolutions on an office Wi-Fi network took about 10 or 15 seconds. Again, this may or may not be representative of what the Roku could do in your home, but if your connection is up to the task of delivering 4K HDR content, so is the Streaming Stick Plus.