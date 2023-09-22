Burnley vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Burnley vs Man Utd live stream serves up Saturday's standout EPL game, which sees the beleaguered Red Devils brave the hostile surroundings of Turf Moor — you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Burnley vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Burnley vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Saturday (Sep. 23).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

September has been a month to forget for Erik ten Hag. A messy midweek defeat in Munich followed a comprehensive beatdown by Brighton and last-gasp heartbreak at Arsenal, and all the while grim affairs off the pitch continue to fester.

But could this be a turning point? Burnley are winless and 19th in the table, although that's down to rotten luck as much as performance levels. The Clarets play with fire and passion, reflecting their battle-hardened manager Vincent Kompany in his pomp, and the Man City legend's presence in the dugout is sure to add some extra heat to proceedings. The absence of suspended top scorer Lyle Foster, however, will be keenly felt.

At this early stage of the season, victory for either side would catapult them up the league table. Utd beat Burnley 2-0 last season in the cup, with Marcus Rashford scoring the winner. Can he repeat the feat? You’ll need to watch a Burnley vs Man Utd live stream to find out, and we’ve all the details you need down below.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.