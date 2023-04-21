Brighton vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch FA Cup semi-final online

It's 50 years since Brighton's last FA Cup final appearance, where they lost to Man Utd, and they'll need to beat them this time to reach that stage. Can the Seagulls settle a decades-old score?

Brighton vs Man Utd live stream, date, time, channels The Brighton vs Man Utd live stream takes place Sunday, April 23.

► Time 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 p.m. ET / 8.30 p.m. PT / 3.30 a.m. AEDT (April 24)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Just the third FA Cup Semi-Final in Brighton’s history arrives at a time when the Seagulls are having arguably their best-ever Premier League season. A 5-0 victory over giant-killing Grimsby never looked in doubt and against Man Utd, Brighton will be slight underdogs, but they’ll fancy their chances. United also have the burden of having played in Europe on Thursday and particularly given the manner of their defeat to Sevilla, legs may be feeling heavy.

Brighton have genuine hopes of a first-ever European campaign next season. As it stands that can come from either league position or a cup win and having never won the FA cup in their history, this will definitely be the preferred method. Brighton have already beaten Liverpool in the cup and Man Utd at Old Trafford this season so won't be phased by the history of the opposition. The likes of Karou Mitoma and Evan Ferguson have shone in this competition this season and after a shaky performance from Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea, they will be looking to test his confidence and mental strength. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has only been in English football for a matter of months, but he already has a chance to become a Brighton legend. Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey remain injured at right back.

Man Utd have won all of their FA Cup games this season by a score of 3-1. A repeat of that would take them to their second domestic final of the season.The Red Devils looked on the brink of elimination in the quarter-final before a bizarre Fulham meltdown involving three red cards helped them come back. Several key United players will unfortunately not step out onto the grass at Wembley, particularly at the back with Lisandro Martinex and Raphael Varane both injured. This will likely see the return of club captain Harry Maguire who has struggled this season. If Erik Ten Hag’s team tastes victory they will have a shot at a domestic cup double, a fine start to his time in the Old Trafford dugout.

With both teams still competing in the league, managers will have to make an interesting decision when it comes to rotation, especially considering any potential extra time and penalties.



Whatever happens, the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream will be an occasion worth savoring, and we’ve got all the details you need to tune in down below.

How to watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action.

How to watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream on Sportsnet (opens in new tab) which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Brighton vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream as the game will be broadcast on the BBC or you can stream it online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Brighton vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) including the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a VPN.