Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round replay online

The Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream sees the home side aiming to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the third time in four seasons when they welcome the Tricky Trees to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday — and you can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream, date, time, channels The Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 17.

► Time 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 18)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Nottm Forest who had to come from two goals down at home to earn this replay with Blackpool and were then hit with the news that they have been charged with breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. They could wind up on the wrong end of a points deduction. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will not have found this ideal match preparation.

The Tricky Trees have not been in action since the 2-2 draw against Blackpool, while Neil Critchley’s side have since claimed back-to-back home victories against Burton Albion and Exeter City. The Tangerines have been particularly impressive at home all season and have won 9 of their last 10 at Bloomfield Road in all competitions.

Can they give the home fans another reason to celebrate? Tune in to see who progresses and read on as we explain all the ways to get a Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream where you are.

How to watch the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this third round replay without spending a penny. That's because Blackpool vs Nottm Forest will be streaming for FREE.

The full game will be shown via an online stream available on ITVX so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Blackpool vs Nottm Forest in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Blackpool vs Nottm Forest. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Blackpool vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.