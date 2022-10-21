Black Adam post-credit scene explained — Everything you need to know

Is there a Black Adam post-credits scene? The answer — unlike Teth-Adam himself — may not shock you. Of course, we're not going to spoil anything this early in an article, though. Instead, we have a spoiler warning below, and then all the details you're here for.

First, some context. Black Adam is supposed to be a paradigm-changer for the DCEU movies. Or at least that's what star Dwayne Johnson has been saying. The actor has hyped this film, a project he's supposedly been working on for decades, from here to the moon and back.

Black Adam, originally Teth-Adam, is a super-human individual from long ago who appears in our time and basically undergoes the inverse of Captain America's awakening from the slumber. He's here, he's got powers and he isn't looking to help.

Are there Black Adam post-credits scenes?

Yes. There is one Black Adam post-credits scene. It happens after a series of actor credits that appear alongside very fancy graphics for the heroes and villains of the movie.

And now I've got to drop a Black Adam spoiler warning. I just saw Black Adam, so you don't have to. And below are spoilers for the ending of Black Adam and any (if there are any) post-credits scenes.

Black Adam post-credits scene explained

Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), having gone through a bit of a transformation or two, with a newish costume, is now alive and in the fictional Middle East city of Kahndaq.

But to get here, he had to kill his way out of a facility run by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). He got there because ... well ... he surrendered, and then he was handed over to Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), last seen in Peacemaker. Then, he was in a fight with a literal demon.

(Image credit: Frank Masi / Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Anyway, back in Kahndaq, a drone lands in front of Black Adam, and relays live video from Ms. Waller. Waller introduces herself and says "Congratulations, you have my attention. This is going to be your only warning. You don't want to stay in my prison, that's fine, Kahndaq is your prison now. You step one foot outside of it, you will not live to regret it."

Black Adam responds, with some confidence and a smidge of his growing since of humor, "There's no one on this planet that can stop me." To which Waller retorts "I can call in a favor [from] people who aren't from this planet." Black Adam replies "Send them all," before he obliterates the drone.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In the smoke of the destroyed done, a shadowy silhouette appears. And it's Superman (Henry Cavill). Yes, the rumors were true — Henry Cavill is back as the DCEU's Superman.

Kal-El says “It’s been a while since anyone's made the world this nervous. Black Adam, we should talk." Black Adam smiles, says nothing and the final credits hit. Your crowd will likely applaud.

Analysis: Don't see Black Adam in theaters

For most of Black Adam, my theater — full of people seeing it on a Thursday night, as early as possible for most with jobs — was quiet. Murmurs of reactions popped up sporadically. The third act had some actual vocal reactions

The Black Adam post-credits scene was the most exciting part of the movie, and that's because this film tries to do way too much, introducing the following things to the DCEU: a whole group of heroes in the Justice Society, the Intergang organization and Teth-Adam/Black Adam. And it does all of this in such a rush that nothing really has an emotional weight.

Johnson is admittedly funny at times, as are Piece Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. So, yes, the movie can be amusing. But this is one you should probably wait to see on HBO Max in around 45 days.