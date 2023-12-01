47+ best tech gifts for 2023 — top-rated gadgets for everyone on your list

Looking for the best tech gifts to get this year? You've come to the right place. The team here at Tom's Guide works tirelessly to scout out and test all the top tech products, from smart home gadgets and gaming accessories to audio equipment and connected fitness gear.

The great thing about the tech gifts on our list is that there's something for everyone. Shopping for the avid gamer? We have low-down on the hottest game titles and consoles. Need a gift for the person who's always on the go? Let us show you our favorite mobile accessories. How about the home chef, or the fitness guru? We have foolproof recommendations for them, too.

With the holidays fast approaching, now is the time to get your gifts in order. We've come up with the ultimate selection of the best tech gifts; and, to make things easy for you, we've separated them all by category. We've also included products that fit in every budget.

So, what are you waiting for? See all the best tech gifts below.

Mobile and Tech Accessories

iPhone 15

If you want to win the holidays, Apple's new flagship phone is the ultimate gift. Starting at $799, you'll have a few color options and configurations to choose from. See our full iPhone 15 review for more details.

Anker Nano Battery Pack

This 10,000mAh portable charger from Anker has a built-in USB-C cable, making it the perfect accessory for most smartphones and tablets. We like this battery pack accessory because of its battery status display.

Kindle Paperwhite

Among the different Kindles, our favorite choice is the Kindle Paperwhite. The 6.8” display, water-resistant design and 10-week battery life make it a great gift — but you can read our full Kindle Paperwhite review to learn more.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

This 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is perfect gift of convenience for the person who either can't keep track of all their gadgets, or who's nightstand is a mess of charging cables.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is the ideal camera for documenting life and printing memories. Anyone can pick up this camera, shoot and print their photos with no fuss. It's endless fun in a compact package.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

These smart glasses are a camera, bluetooth headphones, and stylish designed sunglasses all in one. They're great for commuters and content creators who are always on-the-go. Read our Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses review for more info.

Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. In other words, it's the perfect gift for the person who's always misplacing their keys.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone Case

A brand-new clear iPhone case is foolproof gift, but you'll want to be sure to get one with anti-yellowing properties like the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone Case, our favorite overall iPhone 15 case.

Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 has a large display and adaptive interface with widgets that lets you easily interact with smart home devices. It can even be used a digital picture frame. Read our full Echo Show 15 review to learn more.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring's flagship video doorbell can be wired or run on battery power, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

Brilliant Smart Home Control

The Brilliant Smart Home Control panel is the ultimate gift for the person ready to take their smart home to the next level. Read how we made it the touchscreen control center of our smart home by replacing our normal light switch.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ HP07 Air Purifier

Not only does it clean the air, but the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 functions as a heater and a cooling fan combo. With up to 350° oscillation, it features a backward airflow mode, should you want to purify without cooling.

Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights

This elevated (yet still affordable) smart light strip is a hassle-free home decor upgrade, perfect home offices, living rooms and bedrooms alike. Thanks to the flexible design, it can even be used to design neon light murals.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip

We named this space-saving power strip one of the best smart plugs you can buy. It comes with outlets plus USB ports, and you can control each connected device individually, plus you can monitor energy usage.

iRobot Roomba j7+

Roomba's smartest robot vacuum can avoid objects on the floor and the charging base also automatically empties the vacuum. Read our full iRobot Roomba j7+ review to learn more.

Hatch Restore 2

This is the best-looking sunrise alarm clock we've ever tried. Not only does it wake you with a gradual sunrise, but it can also work as a night light and sound machine. Read what happened when we used the Hatch Restore 2 for a month.

Audio and Home Entertainment

Samsung Freestyle 2

The Samsung Freestyle 2 is a 1080p portable projector that's light enough to toss in a backpack and can project onto a variety of different surfaces from 30 to 100 inches. It can be powered by a battery pack for entertainment on the go.

Victrola Stream Onyx

The Victrola Stream Onyx is a sleek record player that meshes effortlessly with a Sonos sound system. The convenience of wireless paired with the fun of the vinyl? That's a tough combo to beat, making this a great gift.

Marshall Kilburn II

This Bluetooth speaker delivers bumping bass inside a retro-looking, amplifier-like design that doubles as decor. Functional analogue control knobs on top let you tailor the sound to your liking, too.

Sonos Move 2

This booming battery-powered smart speaker has a long-lasting battery, water-resistance and technology that auto-calibrates the sound to your surroundings. Read our full Sonos Move 2 review to read why we love it.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

These headphones combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy. Read our full Bose QC Ultra Headphones review.

JLab JBuds Mini

For just $39 the JBuds Mini wireless earbuds deliver strong performance, and the super-compact design will be attractive to anyone with small ears. Read our full JLab JBuds Mini review to learn more.

Sony HT-A7000

What do you get from the Sony HT-A7000? Impressive overall performance from an elegant and full-featured soundbar. It's a great pick for surround sound formats, raising the bar for movie nights at home.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED TV

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, and nothing says happy holidays like a stunning new TV, right? It's hard to beat the performance of this TV, and you can read our full LG C3 OLED TV review to find out why.

Roku Ultra

The best of the best Roku streaming device can turn any regular TV or projector into a fully-functional smart TV, complete with hundreds of streaming apps. Read our full Roku Ultra review to learn more.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, adjustable kickstand and plenty of internal storage support for hundreds of games.

PS5 Slim

The new PlayStation 5 is here, and it's significantly slimmer than the original. What's more, you don't have to worry about finding stock. You'll be considered a hero for wrapping this up under the tree.

Meta Quest 3

The Meta Quest 3 is the latest VR headset for gamers, with true mixed reality features and stronger performance than the Quest 2. It currently comes bundled with Asgard’s Wrath 2. Read our full Meta Quest 3 review to learn more.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

If you check out our Super Mario Bros. Wonder review, you'll find out why it's one of the hottest Switch games of the year. Familiar characters and formats meet a joyful soundtrack and stunning visuals for hours of fun.

Marvel Spider-Man 2

As you'd see in our Spider-Man 2 review, this is one of the most exciting PS5 games available now. Swing and jump across Marvel’s New York as Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience incredible gameplay and thoughtful stories.

RiotPWR Gamepad Controller

The RiotPWR Gamepad Controller totally upgrades mobile gaming, adding a physical controller to your smartphone with no hassle. It's compatible with over 1,000 games and works with both iPhone and iPad.

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller

You can never have too many controllers for PS5 console. The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market, featuring haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone.

Lego Pac-Mac Arcade

The Lego Pac-Mac Arcade isn't technically a piece of tech, but it's a wonderful gift idea for gamers who already have all the gear they possibly need. This 2651-piece set recreates the iconic arcade game with simulated mechanics.

Fitness

Theragun Mini Massage Gun

Theragun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three foam attachments, so you can tailor the device based on your aches and pains. Therabody makes high-tech wellness feel luxurious, so your gift recipient will be blown away.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a full-featured sportswatch with dual-band GPS, emergency features and a large app library. It's the ultimate Apple Watch, and you can read our full Apple Watch Ultra 2 review to find out why.

Garmin Forerunner 265

Know someone who loves running? The latest Forerunner offers accurate GPS and lots of advanced training metrics at a glance. Read our full Garmin Forerunner 265 to learn more.

Oura Ring Generation 3

The Oura Ring Generation 3 is one of the best fitness trackers to buy if you don’t want it to look like you’re wearing a fitness tracker — this beautiful ring looks like jewelry. Read our full Oura Ring review to learn more.

Peloton Guide

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a workout machine for the Peloton experience. The Peloton Guide makes Peloton workouts accessible using an AI-camera to check your form and dhelp you reach fitness goals.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

A set of adjustable dumbbells is only a good if you know how to use them. That's why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 — they connect to an app that tracks your form, counts reps and monitors your progression.

Sena R1 Smart Helmet

This is much more than a bike helmet — it features Bluetooth connectivity, built-in speakers and mic. That means you can either listen to music on rides, or intercom multiple helmets together when you ride in a group.

Kitchen Gadgets

bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Maker

This high-tech cocktail maker is the perfect gift for the hostess that has everything. With compatible drink pods, you can make craft drinks with the press of the button. It can even work wirelessly with a BLACK+DECKER drill battery.

Breville the Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine

If you know a home chef, you'd be smart to welcome them to the world of water bath sous vide cooking. There are a number of sous vide machines out there, but our current recommendation based on value is this one from Breville.

Meater 2 Plus

The all-new Meater 2 Plus is the best wireless thermometer for monitoring the temperature of any kind of protein in any kind of appliance. We think it's great for people who love their outdoor grills and smokers.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven

The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven is great for making pizzas, smoking wings and many things in between. It's a stellar addition to any outdoor kitchen, but it's also a good fit for small patios and balconies.

Whynter Beverage Refrigerator

This beverage refrigerator can hold up to 120 standard 12 oz. cans, making it perfect for hosts and busy homes alike. A double-paned glass door protects beverages from harmful UV light, so you can keep it outdoors, too.

Typhur Dome Air Fryer

The Typhur Dome isn't your average air fryer. It has 30% faster cooking speeds than other air fryers, plus it features a self-cleaning function. It even pairs to an app to monitor and adjust your cooking settings from your phone.

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Chrome with Aeroccino3

Equipped with capsule recognition, this Nespresso machine can brew your favorite espresso and lungo at just a touch of a button. It even comes with a milk frother to create your speciality drinks, making this an excellent overall value.

Dash Stirring Popcorn Maker

What do you get for someone who has every kitchen gadget? We'll guess they don't have a self-stirring popcorn maker. This can make up to 12 cups of popcorn at once, so family movie night is covered.