Memorial Day laptop sales 2021: Best early deals right now

Memorial Day laptop sales are almost here. Even though the holiday itself is still a few weeks off, there are plenty of discounts that you’ll want to take advantage of right now at a range of retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Laptops are often among the most in-demand products during seasonal sales, so it's no surprise that Memorial Day sales will ring in lots of new laptop deals. And that's a good thing for shoppers because it means retailers will be competing to offer the deepest discounts.

Some of the strongest Memorial Day laptop sales currently running include up to $200 off select Windows laptops at Best Buy, alternatively if you’re after a MacBook Amazon has reduced several models including this MacBook Pro 16 which is $200 off.

Below you’ll find our top picks of the best Memorial Day laptop sales including models from Lenovo, HP, and Apple. Make sure to bookmark this page as we get close to the holiday the savings are likely to only get bigger.

Memorial Day Laptop sales under $299

Lenovo 14 S330 Chromebook : was $239 now $159 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a device for at-home learning, this Lenovo Chromebook should get the job done. It offers a 14-inch HD display, a MediaTek quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of EMMc storage for less than $160. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $239 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook offering from Dell is great for young kids, and can survive drops and spills without slowing down. It's got pretty solid specs considering the price with a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and an 11.6-inch HD display. View Deal

Memorial Day Laptop sales under $599

HP 15z: was $429 now $349 @ HP

This mid-range laptop is perfect for students, or those just looking for a device for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch LCD display, AMD Athlon Gold CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a speed 128GB SSD. We'd suggest getting some of the optional upgrades such as a 1080p LCD (+$60) and a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20). View Deal

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $429 @ Walmart

This laptop may be small, but don't let its size fool you. This 14-inch Gateway laptop has plenty of power under the hood. It contains a 14/1-inch LCD display, Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Memorial Day Laptop sales over $600

HP Envy X360 15T: was $1,279 now $849 @ HP

HP frequently offers money off its range of devices, but this is definitely one of the best savings we've seen from the retailer in quite a while. More than $400 off this 15.6-inch touch screen laptop, sporting Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,329 now $999 @ Walmart

The Surface Pro 7 is ideal if you want a hybrid laptop and tablet for multi-functional use. With Windows 10 built-in, plus a great display and a high-quality type cover, the Surface Pro 7 can pretty much do it all. At more than $300 off, this is one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals currently available. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,299 now $1,089 @ Walmart

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, this sleek Lenovo option is a powerful rig without unnecessarily extreme specs that just inflate the price tag. Boasting a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processer, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, and a 512GB SDD. it has everything a gamer could want.

View Deal

MSI GS66 Stealth 10SE Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,400 @ Amazon

This MSI gaming laptop is a great choice for gamers looking for a portable device without having to sacrifice power. The machine features a 15.6-inch full HD display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070.View Deal

Memorial Day Laptop sales — Apple

MacBook Air 256GB (early 2020): was $1,099 now $997 @ Amazon

This may not be the latest model of MacBook Air, but it can still hold its own. If you're after a Macbook for a sub-$1,000 price then you can go wrong with this early 2020 model. It has a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 GPU. View Deal

MacBook Air 512GB (latest model): was $1,249 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The 512GB model of the latest MacBook Air is currently $50 off at Best Buy. It's not the biggest saving but when it comes to MacBooks even small savings tend to fly off the shelf, so don't delay on this one if you're interested. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

This MacBook Pro packs an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512 SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's now $100 off and one of the cheapest laptop deals we've seen in the runup to Memorial Day. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (2020): was $2,399 now $2,184 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro is currently $200 off at Amazon. It comes packing a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. This is the lowest price for this model we've seen this year. View Deal

Memorial Day Laptop sales — sitewide sales