Best JanSport Backpacks for Back-to-School 2019

It’s that time of the year again. After a fun summer with friends and sun, kids are going back to school. And like every year, they’ll need the right backpack to help them carry their stuff to and from school.

There are plenty of great backpack options that feature nice designs, big compartments, and more. But multiple features can also make the task of finding a new backpack daunting.

So, we’ve compiled the following roundup of the best JanSport backpacks for students to consider for Back to School 2019. From the simple to the colorful, here’s a roundup of fantastic JanSport backpacks worth buying this year.

JanSport SuperBreak: was $36 now just $29.99 @ Amazon

The JanSport SuperBreak is the classic JanSport backpack. It features a simple black finish with the JanSport logo on the back. There’s a zipper around the top and another pouch on the back where you can store more materials. View Deal

JanSport Cool Student: was $55 now just $46.87 @Amazon

If you’re looking for something a bit more interesting than the standard SuperBreak, check out the Cool Student backpack. It comes in a slew of colors and is made from polyester, so it can take a beating. It even features a leather bottom and S-curve shoulder pads for additional comfort. View Deal

JanSport Digibreak Laptop Backpack: $45 @ Amazon

For students who carry laptops to school, the JanSport Digibreak Laptop Backpack is the way to go. It comes with plenty of room to store books and notebooks, but also has a 15-inch laptop sleeve inside to keep your laptop safe. It's available in a slew of fabric options. View Deal

JanSport Right Pack Expressions: $39 @ Amazon

Another laptop-ready backpack, the JanSport Right Pack Expressions is a fine choice for students. It’s made with a suede leather bottom and has a main compartment that includes a 15-inch laptop sleeve. There’s also a dual-pocket design on the outside for additional storage. View Deal

JanSport City Scout: $29 @ Amazon

The JanSport City Scout is an everyday backpack that comes with a polyester finish and is available in a variety of colors, including black, orange, green, and camouflage. The City Scout also features a dual-pouch design, so you can use the additional compartments to store extra accessories.View Deal

JanSport Huntington: $55 @ Amazon

The JanSport Huntington has more compartments than many of the options in this roundup. In addition to the oversized main compartment, it also features another 15-inch laptop sleeve at the top, along with two oversized pouches on the back. It also features a water bottle holder. View Deal

JanSport Mesh: was $30 now $27.40 @ Amazon

As the name suggests, the JanSport Mesh is mesh-based, see-through backpack designed for schools that require school staff to see inside the backpack. It comes with two compartments and is made from polyester to reduce chances of it being damaged. View Deal

JanSport Hatchet: $60 @ Amazon

If you want a completely different design, consider the JanSport Hatchet. It's a hatchet backpack that's designed for use at school or when you’re out camping. It comes with both mesh and polyester and has straps to keep it closed. It'll even accommodate a 15-inch laptop and two water bottles. View Deal

JanSport Big Student: $65 @ Amazon

If you’re someone who needs plenty of space to store all of your books, laptops, and other accessories, the JanSport Big Student is the way to go. It features two big compartments, along with several pouches and smaller components on the back. It’s made from polyester, so it can withstand being dragged through campus. View Deal