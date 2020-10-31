PS5 and Xbox Series X stock update — Best Buy has good news for Black Friday

For those looking to lock in a preorder for either the PS5 or Xbox Series X , things are getting down to the wire. Both systems will roll out in less than two weeks, and it has been extremely difficult for many gamers to procure their own consoles.

But you’re not totally out of options. It looks like Best Buy is planning on offering both PS5 and Xbox Series X in stock over Black Friday, if the retailer’s online ad is to be believed.

Given that scores of both systems sold out immediately when they first went on sale during their respective preorder dates, availability of either console is a big deal. Most retailers have been slow to restock new consoles, with Microsoft promising that additional Xbox Series X systems would potentially be available on the Xbox’s Nov. 10 launch day.

Otherwise, the best bet for most who missed out on initial waves of preorders has been to take a chance on third-party sellers or to watch in-stock alerts as closely as humanly possible. These are hardly helpful, however, when that's what everyone else looking to lock in a new gaming system is doing, too.

Best Buy's Black Friday ad includes the PS5 (left) and Xbox Series X (right). (Image credit: Best Buy)

Best Buy may very well be the place to head to for Black Friday, especially if any new consoles are in stock. Some retail Best Buy locations will be open, but others have enacted less lenient policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear if the systems that are potentially in stock would be eligible for online purchases as well.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are scheduled to debut on Nov. 10, with the PS5 hitting store shelves two days later on Nov. 12.

Even if either console does happen to show up at Best Buy for Black Friday sales, keep in mind that it'll likely be in extremely limited quantities.

There appear to be several games and peripherals on offer according to that Black Friday ad, including the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, PS5 DualSense Controller , and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales , specifically. The retailer is advertising having Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S controllers in stock as well as savings on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership (save $22), as well as the ill-fated Cyberpunk 2077, which is still listed as being in-store at Best Buy.