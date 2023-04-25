Best Buy is fixing the worst thing about the Oura ring

The Oura ring has changed my life. It allows me to track my sleep and recovery, my menstrual cycle,and my heart rate. Plus, it displays all the data in an easy-to-read manner.

Unlike other fitness trackers, you don’t need a biology degree to understand what you’re looking at each morning. Instead, the app allows you to make educated decisions about your health, how hard to push yourself and how early to go to bed that evening.

Yet one of the most irritating things when it came to buying my Oura ring was waiting for it to arrive. Until now, the process was lengthy and cumbersome. I ordered the sizing ring, waited for it to arrive, wore the plastic dummy ring for 24 hours, then placed an order for my actual ring. Patience is a virtue I’ve never possessed, and the extra step added almost a week to the process.

On Monday (April 24), Oura announced a partnership with Best Buy — its first US-based, large-scale retail partnership. The ring will be available in both the Horizon and Heritage styles, at more than 850 retail stores, as well as on BestBuy.com.

(Image credit: Oura)

For the first time, shoppers will be able to size themselves in person before purchasing the ring, to ensure the perfect fit.

While the current advice is to wear the sizer for 24 hours, if shoppers purchase the ring and realize it’s the wrong size, they can exchange it at their nearest Best Buy. If you’re not as impatient as I am, and you’d rather use a sizing kit, you can order one from Oura directly, or online at Best Buy,

Best Buy will let you find your ring size (Image credit: Oura)

Over 250 Best Buy stores will allow you to buy an Oura Ring and take it away with you, other stores will offer fast shipping or in-store pickup. No more waiting for the postman!

Brick-and-mortar retail is a natural next step for ŌURA and marks a pivotal moment for the business as we continue to expand into the mainstream,” said Tom Hale, ŌURA CEO. “Introducing more people to the benefits of ŌURA’s technology and providing an impactful in-store and online experience with the help of Best Buy is an exciting step forward for us as a company.”

More from Tom's Guide