Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Group A in the Champions League 23/24 starts with an A-list fixture: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United. It is a match-up that stirs memories of some of the greatest nights of European club football, not least that final in 1999 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream takes place on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sept. 21)

• Ireland — VM Player FREE STREAM

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Eric ten Hag’s team have made a poor start domestically, losing to Spurs, Arsenal and Brighton already. They have not been particularly impressive in the games that they have won either. A big European night might be just what they need to kick-start their season, but a visit to the Allianz Arena is a huge challenge particularly given the Bavarian's new fire power up front.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in the Bundesliga. They sit behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to them on Friday night. All eyes will, of course, be on Harry Kane as the England captain returns to the Champions League with his new club. Spurs’s all-time record goalscorer continues to find the net in Germany. He has scored in three of his opening four league matches.

With Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen making up the rest of Group A, both these teams will be expecting to qualify for the Round of 16. However, their results against each other will likely decide who wins the group. It always matters when Bayern Munich and Manchester United meet.

Below, we’ve got all the details you need to watch a Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream, wherever you are. Plus, don’t miss a single CL game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Bayern Munich vs Manchester United absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on Virgin Media 2 and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while Bayern Munich vs Manchester United is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Virgin Media Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is excellent.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Player or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $9.99 per month, get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) as the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.