Apple Car designs emerge — we know which one we’d drive

The Apple Car is an intriguing concept that we still know little about, such as who’s building it and whether it will be self-driving or not. But above all, we just don’t know what an Apple-designed car will look like — not that it’s going to stop concept designers from showcasing their own ideas in the form of speculative renders about the Apple Car.

The newest set of renders from Leasefetcher paint a very intriguing picture, taking five current vehicles and mashing them up with Apple products, both current and classic.

The most eye-catching one of the bunch takes a Nissan GT-R and merge it with an iPhone 12 Pro . It’s a design that combines the sportiness of the GT-R supercar with the tech from Apple’s latest phone. The door handles look like iPhone buttons, and the headlights feature three lenses — a callout to the iPhone 12 Pro’s triple camera array.

It’s the sort of design that you can easily imagine out on the road — not that every design pulls off that trick.

(Image credit: Leasefetcher)

For instance, the original iMac may have revived Apple’s fortunes before the turn of this century, but it’s probably not the best inspiration for a vehicle. Still, that’s not stopping Leasefetcher from using the all-in-one desktop to create a new look for a Honda E. Apple enthusiasts may appreciate the iMac style curves and Bondi Blue color scheme, but we’d guess that this isn’t a car that would pass muster with Steve Jobs.

(Image credit: Leasefetcher)

We’re guessing folks would be more taken with the Leasefetcher that brings together a Toyota Supra with the iPod Classic, for a simple but elegant mash-up that looks like a sleeker version of any sedan you might see on the road, only with more Apple logos. The mash-up reveals a tidy "Turbulence Grey" color with alloys meant to mirror the iPod’s click wheel controller and a minimal front grille.

Older Apple Car renders include images of mash-ups between the Kia Soul EV and iMac Pro and Hyundai Ioniq Electric and the Apple Mouse, all of which take heavy design cues from their Apple fusion inspirations.

While these designs are certainly interesting, it's important to note they spring from a designer’s imagination, not any formal leaks about the Apple Car. We do know that Apple is hard at work on pushing out what’s rumored to be a fully autonomous vehicle, but it likely won't hit the market until the next five to seven years. If the final product is anything like what we’ve seen out of these renders, however, the road is going to look like a much different place.