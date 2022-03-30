Apex Legends finally gets a PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen update

If you’re late to the battle royale game party, may we recommend giving Apex Legends a go? Not only is it one of the best first-person shooter battle royale games around, but it’s also just had a significant update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The update finally unlocks 4K resolution gaming at 60 frames-per-second frame rates for Apex Legends on current-gen consoles. Other visual enhancements are also presents, notably HDR support, as well as improved draw distances and shadows.

PS5 gamers will also be ale to experience advanced haptics on the DualSense controller, notably adaptive trigger support.

Sadly, there’s no 120 fps mode, which would be ideal for competitive gamers using TVs that support high refresh rates, such as the LG C1 OLED. (That’s our top pick for the best gaming TV.) Apparently, 120 Hz support for Apex Legends will come in a later update. And if you’re on an Xbox Series S, you don't get 4K support. However, you’ll still get the HDR visual upgrade.

Speaking of Xbox, the Smart Delivery system means you won’t have to do anything to get the Apex Legends upgrade on Series X/S consoles. The game will automatically download and apply the update.

On the PS5, things are a little more complex. You’ll need to find Apex Legends in your PS5’s Game Hub, then select “Options” instead of “Play Game.” From there, you can prompt the console to download the PS5 version of Apex Legends.

This Apex Legends update comes as part of the Warriors Collection Event, which runs until April 12. This event brings back the nine-vs-nine Control game modes. Players will also find a new map, some limited edition cosmetic items and a suite of anti-exploit measures.

In short, now is the time to give Apex legends a go. We’ll see you on the battlefield.