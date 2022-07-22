Captain America 4 and next Avengers titles may have just leaked

Here we go again: it appears that the next Avengers movie and Captain America 4 title has leaked out, just days after the Marvel X-Men movie title quietly dropped in a Deadline article. So, again, MCU head honcho Kevin Feige won't be the man to reveal the title of the next Avengers and first Anthony Mackie Captain America movie, at the Marvel Comic-Con panel. Instead, we're learning about them from a trademark leak.

Over on the r/LeaksAndRumors (opens in new tab) sub-Reddit (via TheDirect (opens in new tab)), trademark filings posted online reveal five title patents filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office — that went in today (Friday, July 22). The patented titles for these possible upcoming Marvel movies, and links to their respective filings, are as such:

We've expected a new Captain America movie was coming for a while, and we expected a new Avengers movie (even if Feige said otherwise) bringing the new Cap and other familiar faces (such as the new Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel).

The patents are for use on all kinds of products, including alarm clocks, address books, "busts of heavy metal," action figures, board games and card games. These are the kind of wide patents that suggest these names will be going everywhere.

So, let's break them down:

Avengers: The Secret Wars

Earlier this week, since-shot-down rumors flew that the Russos would be directing a Secret Wars movie (opens in new tab). In the comics, the Secret Wars were a massive cross-over, not unlike Infinity War and Endgame, which featured the Avengers and X-Men, so you had everyone from Cyclops to Spider-Man, and even The Fantastic Four and many more.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

As we know, Jonathan Majors is reprising but not-reprising the role he debuted in the Loki series, He Who Remains, in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantummania, when Kang The Conqueror hits the MCU for real. And it looks like he's sticking around for good.

The Kang Dynasty is a 16-part Avengers comic-book arc that saw the destruction of the United Nations, and fights between Kang and his son Marcus, and the Avengers.

Captain America: New World Order

Can the world deal with a Black Captain America? That may be the subtext for Captain America: New World Order, but it's already been seen in our lives as but poorly-worded tweets from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) confused folks about the question of if Mackie would be the new Cap (which was obvious from the Falcon and The Winter Soldier ending). Chris Evans (opens in new tab), Steve Rogers himself, to declare that "Sam Wilson is Captain America."

New World Order was the title of the first episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, so the tie to that will be obvious. Then again, there was a villainous group called the New World Order (opens in new tab) (Red Skull, Juggernaut, Mentallo, Piecemeal, Silvermane, Madman and Absorbing Man) in the comics. But Cap didn't fight them. The Avengers did as a whole.

Multiverse Saga

Merely the likely name for this grouping of MCU movies, following the Infinity Saga — the first 23 MCU films from Phase 1, 2 and 3.

Thunderbolts

Yes, the Thunderbolts are apparently go. This movie has seemingly been in pre-production quietly for some time, as a Deadline (opens in new tab) report suggested Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank) was directing. The Thunderbolts would be a villainous group including U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and The Abomination (Tim Roth)

General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt) founded the group in the comics.