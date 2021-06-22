Amazon Prime Day: I just snatched up these 4K Blu-ray box set deals

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. I stopped adding to my Blu-ray collection a while ago. Not because of any loss of love for the format, but because I ran out of storage space. However, these Prime Day 4K Blu-ray box set deals are hitting my bank balance hard.

After spending most of the 2010s upgrading my entire DVD collection to Blu-ray, the prospect of doing the same all over again to convert to 4K UHD didn’t quite appeal. However, some of the savings being touted by Amazon this year are simply too good to pass up — I guess I’m going to need to invest in bigger shelves.

Don’t forget that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X sport a 4K Blu-ray drive. If you’ve upgraded to a next-gen console over the last six months now is the ideal time to see what all the fuss is about. I use my PS5 to play my 4K Blu-rays and the experience is a significant step up even over regular Blu-ray, if you’re coming from DVDs you’ll be blown away.

If you’d rather just stick to regular 1080p Blu-ray, the good news is most of these deals apply to the standard Blu-ray box set as well. Just click the links below and on the Amazon product page switch to Blu-ray listing — these are practically always cheap than the 4K version as well.

Below are the best 4K Blu-ray box set deals running this Prime Day, including the box sets that I’ve already snapped up and the ones that I’m longingly staring at wishing I could afford.

Prime Day 4K Blu-ray box set deals

Akira 4K Limited Edition: was $37 now $29 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed anime films of all time, Akira has inspired everything from The Matrix to Stranger Things. This 4K remastering of the 1988 animated film brings Neo Tokyo to life like never before. Prime members can get this legendary film on 4K Blu-ray for just $29 right now.View Deal

The Dark Knight Trilogy: was $70 now $35 @ Amazon

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy is often regarded as the greatest big-screen adaption of any comic book hero. Enjoy Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises in stunning 4K with this Blu-ray box set that is currently $36 off for Prime Day.View Deal

Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection: was $99 now $47 @ Amazon

The Fast & Furious franchise might be among the most ridiculous in cinematic history, but it's hard to deny how downright enjoyable each entry is. Apart from the fourth, that one is a snoozefest. The entire saga to date is available on 4K Blu-ray for less than $50 this Prime Day. The perfect refresher before Fast 9 hits theatres later this week. View Deal

Batman 4K Film Collection: was $90 now $49 @ Amazon

Before Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman was played by Michael Keaton and Tim Burton was in the director's chair. Relive those glory days with this 4K Blu-ray set combining Burton's two Batman films as well as Batman: Forever and Batman & Robin (maybe skip that one). This four-film collection is $40 off in this Prime Day 4K Blu-ray box set deal. View Deal

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection: was $178 now $72 @ Amazon

Who doesn't marathon the entire Harry Potter series at least once a year? Now you can enjoy this beloved franchise all over again in glorious 4K. Experience Hogwarts like you've never seen it with this complete collection box set. The lack of the special features compared to the regular Blu-ray set is a disappointment though.View Deal

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: was $111 now $81 @ Best Buy

4K was made for films like The Lord of the Rings. Peter Jackson's epic trilogy deserves to be watched in the possible visual quality, and this box set provides just that. Thankfully this set includes both the theatrical and extended editions of all three films.View Deal