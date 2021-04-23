Act fast! MacBook Air M1 is $100 off at Amazon

Most of this year's Memorial Day sales are still a few weeks off, but if you can't wait till then, Amazon has a stellar deal on the excellent MacBook Air M1 you can get right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the MacBook Air M1 (256GB) on sale for $899. That's $100 off and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year. In fact, it ties a Black Friday price drop and it's the cheapest price we've seen for this laptop.

MacBook Air M1 deals

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Save $100: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $899, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air (M1): was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Save $100: The 512GB model of the M1 MacBook Air is also on sale. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook laptop, the new MacBook Air M1 won't disappoint. It features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD. Despite being the base configuration, this MacBook packs the same CPU as the pricier MacBook Pro M1 and offers enough horsepower for just about anything you throw its way.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score for its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, high-resolution webcam, and surprisingly strong battery life. The Air scored 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

