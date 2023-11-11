5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more

Another week is in the books, which means another weekend staring down the perennial question: What to watch? Thankfully, Netflix, Max, Hulu and other top streaming services have a bunch of new movies to add to your watch list.

The weekend lineup is led by David Fincher's latest thriller, The Killer, which sees Michael Fassbender as an assassin taking on his employers after missing his mark. Charlie Day of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame makes his directorial debut with Fool's Paradise, a satire that pokes fun at the craziness of Hollywood with cameos from Day's famous friends.

For more laughs, HBO has a documentary on legendary comedian Albert Brooks that chronicles his career from stand-up and Saturday Night Live to Lost in America and Modern Romance. So without further ado, here's our guide to what movies to stream this weekend.

The Killer (Netflix)

David Fincher, the creative force behind Fight Club, Gone Girl and Seven, returns to the director's chair for the first time since 2020’s Mank with his latest thriller: The Killer.

Based on Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon's graphic novel of the same name, Michael Fassbender plays the titular assassin who finds himself at the center of an international manhunt following a botched hit job. He soon learns that missing his mark comes with consequences when he discovers his girlfriend (played by Sophie Charlotte) was attacked to satisfy his spurned client, which sends him on a bloodthirsty quest for revenge.

Streaming now on Netflix

Fool’s Paradise (Hulu)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia showrunner Charlie Day makes his directorial debut with Fool's Paradise, a showbiz satire stacked with all-star cameos and cast members. A mute mental health patient (Day) is dumped by his doctors in downtown Los Angeles and catches the eye of a down-on-his-luck publicist (the late Ray Liotta) who has his hands full with a nightmare star client.

Performing under the name Latte Pronto, he shoots to stardom without ever speaking a word. Along the way, his Hollywood misadventures are joined by a colorful cast of characters, including a frenetic publicist (Ken Jeong), a shark of an agent (Edie Falco), and his new high-maintenance movie star wife (Kate Beckinsale).

Streaming now on Hulu

Misery (Max)

One of the top Stephen King adaptations of all time recently landed on Max. Starring James Caan as novelist Paul Sheldon, Misery is a gripping thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat as Sheldon tries to escape the terrifying obsession of his biggest fan — Annie Wilkes, played by the incredible Kathy Bates.

After Sheldon crashes his car in the mountains during a blizzard, he awakens to find himself held captive by Wilkes, who demands he rewrite the disappointing finale to the last book in his series. Bates' unhinged performance was so good that she scared the Academy into giving her the Oscar for Best Actress, which is no easy feat for a horror performance.

Streaming now on Max

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (HBO)

Albert Brooks has been a major force in American comedy for decades, from his stand-up routines to his work on Saturday Night Live and feature-length comedies. With testimonials from comedians, friends, family, and Brooks himself, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is a living retrospective of Brooks' career that serves as a trip down memory lane for those familiar with Brooks' works, and a resplendent introduction for those who aren't.

This documentary chronicles Brooks' career from his very early work to the present day, showcasing how his absurdist, highly intelligent humor has been on display in stand-up and films, including Modern Romance and Lost in America. His friend, collaborator and fellow comedy icon Rob Reiner sits down with Brooks to discuss the impetus for his creativity and the impact he's had on pop culture.

Watch on Max starting Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Resident Evil: Death Island (Netflix)

While the Resident Evil series doesn't have the best track record when it comes to movie adaptations, Resident Evil: Death Island sees the return of enough familiar faces to be an entertaining ride.

A new T-Virus strain has left San Francisco overrun with zombies. Bizarre clues lead Agent Chris Redfield and a team of familiar faces, including Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers, and Leon Kennedy, to Alcatraz Island to confront a mysterious threat. There, a new evil has taken residence and awaits their arrival.

Streaming now on Netflix