These are the most popular TV shows and movies according to Google TV users — here's what to stream

Google TVs are a great option if you’re someone who is signed up for a ton of the best streaming services out there. The smart TV platform is a favorite of ours at Tom’s Guide and is increasingly showing up on the best TVs we’ve tested.

So when Google announced its recap of the most popular TV shows and movies on Google TV in 2023, we took that pretty seriously. With so many TVs now using Google TV — not to mention streaming devices like the Chromecast with Google TV 4K — that’s a large sample size to gauge what TV shows and movies were a hit on streaming services. Plus, millions of Google TV fans can’t be wrong, right?

Here are the most popular TV shows and movies according to Google TV users and where to stream them — from Netflix , Max , Hulu and more.

Top TV shows on Google TV in 2023

Sometimes, you either need a small dose of entertainment or just want it fed into your veins all day long. Either way — a movie just isn’t going to cut it. Here are the TV shows that were most popular with Google TV users this year and where you can stream them right now.

The Last of Us (Max)

The Last of Us was one of the best TV shows this year, so it’s no surprise that Google TV users fell in love with it. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, this HBO adaptation of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic video game was a huge success for HBO. It’s shocking to think that in a year where Succession drew to a close, there was a bigger HBO show out in 2023, but The Last of Us was just that good. Episode 3 in particular, is one of the best episodes of television ever.

Stream now on Max

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Bear may have been my favorite Hulu show this year but Google TV users had different ideas. They made Only Murders in the Building one of the most popular TV shows of the year, and it’s not difficult to see why. Stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez have all received praise for their performances over the show’s three seasons and a fourth is on its way. If you love a good murder mystery — especially a hilarious one — Only Murders in the Building is a must-watch.

Stream now on Hulu

Yellowstone (Peacock)

Yellowstone is a smash hit for Paramount, but thanks to some contract magic, it’s streaming on Peacock instead. The show follows the lives of the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) and throughout five seasons covers the Dutton family’s fight to keep the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch alive and safe from outsiders. With the final six episodes set to air later this year , catch up now so you’re ready for the end of this acclaimed series.

Stream now on Peacock

Top movies on Google TV in 2023

Committing to a TV show too much? We get it. Thankfully, with a movie, you can enjoy an entire story from start to finish in just a few hours rather than having to watch hours — if not days — of content. Here are the movies that were most popular with Google TV users this year and where you can stream them right now.

Showing Up (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

If you’re like me, you viewed the announcement of this animated adaptation of the popular Nintendo video game series with skepticism when it was announced. But it turned out to be one of the biggest movies of the year, with audiences loving it despite a mixed critical reception. Starring Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi, these plumbers must team up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to defeat the Koopa King, Bowser (Jack Black). Definitely a great choice for a fun time.

Stream now on Netflix

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount Plus)

While it’s a live-action movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts shines thanks to a voice cast that includes Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime), Ron Perlman (Optimus Primal), Peter Dinklage (Scourge) and Michelle Yeoh (Airazor). It also gives Transformers fans something they have long coveted, bringing The Beast Wars story to the big screen. This movie may expand the Transformers universe with the addition of the Maximals — a race of Transformers who can transform into beast-like forms — but it's largely the same successful action movie formula that has worked in the past.

Stream now on Paramount Plus

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Netflix)

The second of three Spider-Verse movies ('Beyond' is coming eventually), Across the Spider-Verse brings our heroes Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) back together for an incredible animated adventure. This time, everything is thrown into chaos thanks to the aspiring super-villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) but it is the reveal of a secret network of Spider-Men protecting the multiverse as well as a dark conspiracy overshadowing everything that the juiciest stories in this hit movie. I watched this on a plane, but watching it on your Google TV will be a significant upgrade.

Stream now on Netflix