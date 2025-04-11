This eco-luxury mattress is worth the splurge — save up to $350 on the Saatva Latex Hybrid
April is Earth Month but Saatva's flash sale is one night only
Saatva's Friday Night sale is back, offering an extra $50 off luxury mattresses. Combined with the tiered discount, you can save $350 on a queen Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress at Saatva, reducing it to just $2,149 (was $2,499.)
While we did see $400 off the Latex Hybrid over Black Friday, this is still a huge saving. Saatva is the brand behind our top-recommended best mattress for all sleepers and the Latex Hybrid promises the same luxury comfort — plus an eco-friendly design.
Organic latex offers buoyant support with natural cooling and enhanced durability. And as April is Earth Month, now is a great time to make an eco-friendly investment for your sleep. Find out why it's one of the best deals we've seen in the run-up to the Memorial Day mattress sales...
Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,699 now $1,349 at Saatva
Latex foams, often used in the best organic mattresses, are known for their buoyant feel. Don't expect the sink-in cushioning you'd find in the best memory foam mattresses; latex delivers gentler pressure relief, cradling the body rather than yielding to it. The flip-side is exceptional support and as the Latex Hybrid combines latex foams with ergonomically reinforced springs, we expect this bed to offer relief from back pain. Latex is also naturally breathable but the bouncy foam can struggle at motion isolation — for restless bed sharers, consider the all-foam Saatva Contour5 Mattress. Catch the Friday night Saatva mattress sale and score an extra $50 off the Latex Hybrid on top of your $300 saving, reducing a queen to $2,149 (was $2,499.) And you get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
User score: ★★★★★ (200+ reviews)
Smaller budget? Try this...
Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: twin was $777 now $699 at Avocado
The Eco Organic from Avocado is one of the most affordable latex mattresses on the market and in the evergreen Avocado mattress sale a queen is just $1,169 (was $1,299.) That's comparable to some of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested, without factoring in the eco-friendly build. Made using organic wool, cotton and latex as well as a layer of springs, Avocado promises a crowd-pleasing medium feel that will suit most sleep styles — with a 100-night trial to test it out and a 25-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★½
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.