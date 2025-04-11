This eco-luxury mattress is worth the splurge — save up to $350 on the Saatva Latex Hybrid

Saatva's Friday Night sale is back, offering an extra $50 off luxury mattresses. Combined with the tiered discount, you can save $350 on a queen Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress at Saatva, reducing it to just $2,149 (was $2,499.)

While we did see $400 off the Latex Hybrid over Black Friday, this is still a huge saving. Saatva is the brand behind our top-recommended best mattress for all sleepers and the Latex Hybrid promises the same luxury comfort — plus an eco-friendly design.

Organic latex offers buoyant support with natural cooling and enhanced durability. And as April is Earth Month, now is a great time to make an eco-friendly investment for your sleep. Find out why it's one of the best deals we've seen in the run-up to the Memorial Day mattress sales...

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,699 now $1,349 at Saatva

Latex foams, often used in the best organic mattresses, are known for their buoyant feel. Don't expect the sink-in cushioning you'd find in the best memory foam mattresses; latex delivers gentler pressure relief, cradling the body rather than yielding to it. The flip-side is exceptional support and as the Latex Hybrid combines latex foams with ergonomically reinforced springs, we expect this bed to offer relief from back pain. Latex is also naturally breathable but the bouncy foam can struggle at motion isolation — for restless bed sharers, consider the all-foam Saatva Contour5 Mattress. Catch the Friday night Saatva mattress sale and score an extra $50 off the Latex Hybrid on top of your $300 saving, reducing a queen to $2,149 (was $2,499.) And you get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. User score: ★★★★★ (200+ reviews)

Smaller budget? Try this...