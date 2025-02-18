Shop the Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale and score 20% off its most popular memory foam mattress

If you're looking to pick up a new mattress for less than $1,000, we've got a fantastic Presidents' Day deal for you. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is 20% off at Tuft & Needle, dropping the price of a queen to $716 (was $895).

It may not have all the frills of many of our best mattress picks, but the T&N Original Mattress is still one of the best values you'll find for an all-foam bed in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales. Tuft & Needle offers a 100-night trial with all its mattresses, as well as a 10-year warranty.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was from $645 now from $516 at Tuft & Needle

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress has four layers of foam, boasting cooling features and bounce-back support. Its medium-firm feel is great for stomach sleepers, though it may be too light for heavier sleepers. We gave it 3.5 stars out of 5 in our Tuft & Needle Original Mattress review, noting that it's not as good as cooling at some other memory foam mattresses on the market. However, we tested the last-gen model; the design of the current version seeks to address that issue. T&N's Presidents' Day discount brings a queen size down to $716 (was $895) and you're covered by a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty. Our review: ★★★½ (previous version)

User score: ★★★★½

For an even lower price, Amazon sells the previous-generation Tuft & Needle Original Memory Foam Mattress from $464.40. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon for savings at checkout.

Prefer a hybrid? Try one of these...

Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,395 now from $1,116 at Tuft & Needle

This specialist cooling mattress contains a dual layer of coils plus Micro Diamond memory foam to relieve pressure points while drawing away heat. It's an excellent choice for side sleepers who want to sink into their mattress without breaking a sweat from the close hug of memory foam. Another bonus: you can remove and wash the cover. After 20% off, a queen T&N Mint Hybrid is $1,596 (was $1,995). Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (250+ reviews)