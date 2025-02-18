Shop the Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale and score 20% off its most popular memory foam mattress
Bring home a queen Tuft & Needle Original Mattress for just $716
If you're looking to pick up a new mattress for less than $1,000, we've got a fantastic Presidents' Day deal for you. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is 20% off at Tuft & Needle, dropping the price of a queen to $716 (was $895).
It may not have all the frills of many of our best mattress picks, but the T&N Original Mattress is still one of the best values you'll find for an all-foam bed in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales. Tuft & Needle offers a 100-night trial with all its mattresses, as well as a 10-year warranty.
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was from $645 now from $516 at Tuft & Needle
The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress has four layers of foam, boasting cooling features and bounce-back support. Its medium-firm feel is great for stomach sleepers, though it may be too light for heavier sleepers. We gave it 3.5 stars out of 5 in our Tuft & Needle Original Mattress review, noting that it's not as good as cooling at some other memory foam mattresses on the market. However, we tested the last-gen model; the design of the current version seeks to address that issue. T&N's Presidents' Day discount brings a queen size down to $716 (was $895) and you're covered by a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.
Our review: ★★★½ (previous version)
User score: ★★★★½
For an even lower price, Amazon sells the previous-generation Tuft & Needle Original Memory Foam Mattress from $464.40. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon for savings at checkout.
Prefer a hybrid? Try one of these...
Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,395 now from $1,116 at Tuft & Needle
This specialist cooling mattress contains a dual layer of coils plus Micro Diamond memory foam to relieve pressure points while drawing away heat. It's an excellent choice for side sleepers who want to sink into their mattress without breaking a sweat from the close hug of memory foam. Another bonus: you can remove and wash the cover. After 20% off, a queen T&N Mint Hybrid is $1,596 (was $1,995).
Tuft & Needle Original Hybrid Mattress: was from $995 now from $796 at Tuft & Needle
If you prefer some springs with your memory foam, you can also save a packet on T&N Hybrid Mattress. It features individually wrapped coils for an even more supportive feel along with the same bounce-back support and motion isolation as the all-foam model. The cooling properties will likely perform better due to the springs allowing air to flow through the mattress. The 20% discount brings a queen Tuft & Needle Hybrid to $1,196 (was $1,495).
User score: ★★★★½ (50+ reviews)
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
Our top organic pillow for cooler sleep is buy one, get one 50% off in the Sleep Number Presidents' Day sale
3 luxury hotel mattresses that are worth their price tag in the Presidents' Day sales — up to $995 off