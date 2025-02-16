These 3 weighted blankets ease nighttime anxiety — and they're discounted for Presidents' Day
Get up to 50% off these weighted blankets, proven to help insomnia and ease anxiety
Is nighttime anxiety preventing you from getting the recommended hours of sleep? Do you feel tired or moody all day due to lack of proper sleep? While brushing up your sleep hygiene practice is key, investing in a weighted blanket like the Casper Weighted Blanket now up to 50% off at Casper can help ease stress and anxiety through pressure therapy. This Casper sale drops the price of a 15lbs blanket from $179 to $89.50, which is a fantastic saving.
The best weighted blankets deliver a deep-touch pressure sensation using glass beads or similar weighty material to mimic a full-body hug. This calms you down, helping your mind and body to rest. In fact, recent studies have even found that weighted blankets can help insomnia in adults. So getting your bedding right can be as important as investing in the best mattress for your sleep needs.
As you can imagine, because of the high-quality materials, weighted blankets often come with a high price tag. But the Presidents’ Day bedding sales mean there are some great discounts currently live, and we're seeing some of the lowest prices of the year. For this reason, we've rounded up the three best weighted blanket deals that we recommend for improving sleep...
3 weighted blanket deals to ease anxiety
1. Bearaby Weighted Blanket: from $279 $237 at Bearaby
This chic weighted blanket from Bearaby is crafted using organic cotton and spandex and is hence the most eco-friendly option in our guide. It's best for anyone who likes both a cozy and breathable feel to their weighted blanket, so you won't overheat while using it. You can now find the queen and king sizes at 15% off as part of the Presidents' Day sales, dropping the price of a queen Bearaby weighted Blanket (20 lbs) from $279 to $237. You'll also get free shipping and a 30-day trial to make sure it's right for you.
2. Helix Knit Weighted Blanket: from $211.25 $154.22 at Helix
Even though the design is quite similar to the Bearaby model, the Helix knit weighted blanket made from organic jersey cotton has a more chunky weave. This is also another great pick for hot sleepers due to the optimal airflow and breathability it offers. You can now find this at 25% off in the Presidents' Day Helix mattress sale, but with our exclusive code, TOMS27, increases the discount to 27% off, which means a 15lbs blanket is now $154.22 (was $211.25). Plus you get additional benefits like a 100-night trial, free shipping and a 1-year warranty.
3. Casper Weighted Blanket: from $179 $89.50 at Casper
Casper is a brand known for their mattresses and cooling pillows like the Casper Hybrid with Snow Technology. Unlike the two others mentioned here, the Casper Weighted Blanket is crafted from 100% polyester fiber, which contributes to its calming and cozy effect. It comes in a cotton shell to prevent overheating during sleep. The Casper weighted blanket, available in two weight options and three color variants, is now 50% off in the Presidents' Day Casper mattress sale, which drops the MSRP of a 15lbs from $179 to $89.50 while a 20lbs one is now $94.50 (was $189). However, note that this is a final sale which does not include a trial period, returns or exchanges.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers. She works on specialist bedding content and is responsible for buyer’s guides like the best pillows for all sleepers and best mattress protectors focusing on popular brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Coop Home Goods and more. Becky is a PPA accredited journalist who is keen to explore the intricacies of sleep, its effects on skincare, mental wellbeing and work performance. While not thinking of sleep, she can be seen reading in cosy bookshops or learning about global food culture.
I’m a side sleeper and this pillow improved my sleep — now it’s 20% off for Presidents’ Day
How to choose the right pillow for your sleep position