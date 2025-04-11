I never buy anything Gwyneth Paltrow recommends — but this luxury mattress is the exception
Gwyneth loves the Westin Heavenly Bed and there's $400 off today
Me and Gwyneth Paltrow don’t see eye to eye on many things — although I did go through a heavy eyeliner phase after watching her in The Royal Tenenbaums — but as a mattress expert, I fully approve her recommendation of the Westin Heavenly Bed, now from $1,245 at Westin Stores.
Gwyneth doesn't always hit the mark then it comes to mattresses ($60,000 Avocado bed, anyone?) but she was absolutely right when she told the Hollywood Reporter “everybody should make an investment to get the best quality mattress that they feel comfortable getting”.
We’ve tested numerous beds to find the best mattress 2025 and I’ve experienced first-hand how upgrading my mattress to one that actually suits my body and needs has helped me sleep better. And, in turn, better sleep has boosted my energy levels and improved my mood. Turns out, when I'm not waking up at 3am with back pain, I feel happier the next day.
It’s a concept Westin Hotels is also passionate about, which is why they spent thousands of hours researching and designing the Heavenly Bed. Let's be honest, there's nothing like a good night's sleep to entice you back to a hotel.
The Heavenly Bed is definitely an investment, but I agree with Gwyneth that if you're going to treat yourself to anything, make it a mattress — as she points out, it's where we spend "a third of our lives." And with the current mattress sale, you can save a significant amount.
Westin Heavenly Bed: twin was $1,645 now $1,245 at Westin
Like most mattresses used in hotels, the Heavenly Bed is a premium choice, although the current sale reduces a queen to $2,095 (was $2,495), comparable to the best luxury mattresses. And a good luxury mattress doesn't just look fancy and feel comfortable, it supports your body and your sleep needs throughout the night so you can enjoy deep, restorative rest. The Heavenly Bed, an innerspring hybrid mattress, was developed with the help of leading sleep experts and uses a plush top to create soothing cushioning for side sleepers — we went hands on with the Westin Heavenly Bed and praised the pressure relief in particular. It also incorporates an "innovative" silver fiber weave for antimicrobial and antibacterial protection, while gel-infused foams create a cooler sleep feel. A 10-year warranty is included but there's no sleep trial.
Smaller budget? Try this...
The Westin Heavenly Bed has an estimated shipping time of four to six weeks (turning up right in time for the Memorial Day mattress sales.) If you want a new bed quicker and on a tighter budget, this is my top alternate pick.
DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress: twin from $599 at DreamCloud
DreamCloud is one of the best value for money mattress brands we've tested (for even tighter budgets, check out our DreamCloud Mattress review.) In our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress review we described it as "luxury comfort at a competitive mid-range price", with a medium-firm feel that suits side and back sleepers. The evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale reduces a queen to $999 but the deal is sweeter than usual right now, as DreamCloud is throwing in a free bedding bundle worth up to $599 with every purchase. It also comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
