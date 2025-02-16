5 top-rated queen mattresses for under $500 in the Presidents’ day sales

Queen mattresses are the most popular size in the US, with these 60x80" beds giving both couples and single sleepers plenty of room. But a queen size mattress can be expensive, with the average price of a queen innerspring mattress sitting at around $1,000. However, it's Presidents' Day weekend and we've found some fantastic queen mattress deals for under $500, including over 50% off the top-rated Siena Memory Foam mattress at Siena. That brings the price of a queen down to just $359 (was $769), which is an excellent price.

Choosing the best mattresses for you means considering more than just the price. After all, this investment can last you more than 7 years so you want to ensure it's the right bed for your needs. That's why we've rounded up not only the most affordable queen size mattresses, but also the most well-rated across support, comfort and pressure relief.

With Presidents' Day mattress sales already live, there's no reason to wait to grab one of these mattresses. Read on to see which one will best suit your sleeping style...

5 queen mattress deals under $500

1. Siena Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $769 now $359 at Siena Sleep

The Siena punches well above its weight — it's our top pick in our best cheap mattresses round-up, offering firm support that's ideal for stomach and back sleepers. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review we felt that side sleepers will find it doesn't have enough cushioning and give though. There's decent temperature regulation and low motion transfer as well. Siena's flash sale for Presidents' Day takes a queen size mattress down to $359, along with a 180-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

2. Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $599 now $379 at ZinusThe Zinus Green Tea mattress offers good pressure relief and a comfortable night's sleep for an extremely cheap price. In our Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we rated the mattress as one of the best cheap options for side sleepers, thanks to its body contouring plushness. Motion isolation is also particularly impressive but some may find it sleeps a little warm. Extras include a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

3. Layla Essential Mattress (queen): was $699 now $399 + free pillows at Layla

With a simple two-layer, all-foam design, the Layla Essential is the brand's cheapest mattress but still offers good support. In our Layla Essential mattress review our testers were impressed by the great support for back sleepers, but felt it wasn't sturdy enough for stomach and heavier sleepers. The mattress was surprisingly cool as well, but motion isolation and edge support are weaker. You'll also get a 120-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

4. Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress 8" (queen): was $249 now $212.49 with code TAKE15 at Linenspa

At 8" tall, the Linenspa is below our recommended height for an adult mattress but is ideal for guest rooms and growing children. In our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review, we felt that the mattress was particularly suited to lightweight stomach sleepers with its firmer feel. There are also 10" and 12" versions available, and you'll get a 10-year warranty and free shipping with the mattress.