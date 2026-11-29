At this point in the holiday weekend, time is a flat circle — I honestly don't know if we're still in Black Friday or early Cyber Monday. But while I'm losing my marbles, I'm clear on being a die-hard PS5 gamer and being a deals-hunting expert.

Whether you're hunting for elusive console stock, cheap DualSense controllers or genuinely fair discounts on the year's biggest games, I'm vetting every live drop and sharing only the best deals.

Grab a coffee (I'm on my fourth) and let's dive straight into the best PlayStation deals live right now.

For more sales, check out our pick of the best early Cyber Monday deals.

Console Stock Check

Editor's Picks

Grand Theft Auto 6: $79 at Amazon It's not on sale, but it's the biggest game in the world right now, so we had to include it here. The long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5 is the most impressive game in the series and a technical showcase that raises the bar for open-world games. The expansive Vice City setting and myriad activities offer countless hours of crime-fueled mayhem, while the intriguing characters keep you invested in the narrative. It is, quite simply, one of the greatest games ever made. Read more Read less ▼

The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $28 at Amazon If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging. Read more Read less ▼

Demon's Souls:: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items. Read more Read less ▼

Control Resonant: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 at Amazon Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price. Read more Read less ▼

Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219 now $156 at Amazon The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software. Read more Read less ▼