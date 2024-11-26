Best Lego Black Friday deals LIVE: The best sales now from $10

I'm a full-grown adult and I admit that I love Legos, whether it's playing with my daughter or putting together a complicated set in my free time. In fact, I still have all of my old Legos from when I was a kid, some 40-odd years ago. So, I'm constantly on the lookout for great new Lego sets, whether it's for me or for her.

No time is better than now to pick up a Lego set, as many are currently on sale for Black Friday. Right now Amazon is offering huge discounts on Lego sets. Nearly everything is discounted from Lego Star Wars to Lego botanicals — for example, the Lego Thanos glove is currently 44% off now.

If you're a fan of "The Mandalorian," you can get the Lego Razor Crest UCS set for $511, which is 15% off its regular price. We did see this set dip briefly to $449 back on Prime Day in July, so you may want to bookmark it to see if it drops further for Black Friday.

Another set that's super-popular is the LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar, currently on sale for $159 at Target. This set has been getting snapped up fast and goes in and out of stock at various retailers.

Other retailers have also got in on the action too. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Lego Black Friday deals.

Deals under $20

Lego City series

Lego City Interstellar Spaceship: was $19 now $15 at Best Buy Take to the stars with this affordable 240-piece spaceship kit, which includes a minifig. If you insert a "battery pack," you can engage the spaceship’s fold-out main thrusters. The kit also has a small drone.that converts to a jetpack.

Disney Lego sets

Lego Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House: was $59 now $47 at Amazon If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20% off.

Lego Disney Stitch: was $64 now $51 at Amazon Excited for the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie coming next year, or just a die-hard fan of Disney's chaotic extraterrestrial pal? Snap up this Lego deal right now and you can add your own adorable blue alien to your Lego collection.

Video games sets

Lego Minecraft Pumpkin Farm: was $39 now $25 at Amazon Start building your own real-life blocky biome with this discounted Lego Minecraft set which takes Steve into the Swamp. Build a Pumpkin-themed house, battle with a potion-throwing witch, and cultivate your own tiny, square pumpkins. To get this discount, apply the coupon at checkout.

Lego Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons 6 Pack: was $29 now $25 at Amazon The Dungeons & Dragons theme is definitely one of the coolest Lego has released in years! This pack gets you a set of 6 randomly selected DnD-inspired minifigures. Just note, you could get some repeats, but it's hard to complain when these minis look so great.

Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59 at Amazon The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.

Art and Architecture sets

Lego Art Hokusai: The Great Wave: was $99 now $84 at Amazon Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.

Lego Taj Mahal: was $119 now $101 at Amazon The legendary Taj Mahal set is currently 15% off in this Black Friday deal. The 2,022-piece set features a crypt with tombs of Mumtaz and Shah Jahan, a central chamber with two cenotaphs, iwans, main dome, four chatris, and four minarets.

Harry Potter sets

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: was $74 now $59 at Amazon Come visit the home of Hogwarts' groundskeeper, which opens so you can explore the inside. The kit also includes seven minifigs: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy and Rubeus Hagrid, plus Norbert the dragon and Hagrid’s dog Fang.

Icons and Ideas sets

Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's Black Friday discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!

Lego Ideas The Insect Collection: was $79 now $63 at Amazon I'll admit it, I'm not a big fan of creepy-crawlies. But if you know someone who admires the beauty of insects, this set recreates a Blue Morpho butterfly, Hercules beetle and a Chinese mantis. Plus, they're all posed on mini plant dioramas.

Technics sets

Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT: was $119 now $95 at Amazon Any Lego Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine.

Marvel sets

Lego Marvel The Avengers Quinjet: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Ever wanted to build The Avengers' super-fast ship? Well, if you act fast, you can pick it up for 20% off. This set also comes with a selection of Marvel superhero minifigs and a detachable stand for when you want to pick it up and pretend to fly it around (no judgment here). However, this has dropped to as low as $63.

Star Wars Lego sets

Lego Tantive IV: was $79 now $55 at Best Buy Escape with Princess Leia and the stolen Death Star plans aboard the blockade-running ship from A New Hope. This 654-piece kit measures 12.5 inches when assembled, and comes with a display stand.