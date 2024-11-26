Live
Best Lego Black Friday deals LIVE: The best sales now from $10
Score some great Black Friday deals on Lego sets of all types and for all ages.
Best Lego Deals:
1. Lego deals under $20
2. Lego City deals
3. Disney Lego sets
4. Video games sets
5. Art and Architecture
6. Harry Potter sets
7. Icons and Ideas sets
8. Technics sets
9. Marvel sets
10. Star Wars Lego sets
11. LIVE: Latest updates
I'm a full-grown adult and I admit that I love Legos, whether it's playing with my daughter or putting together a complicated set in my free time. In fact, I still have all of my old Legos from when I was a kid, some 40-odd years ago. So, I'm constantly on the lookout for great new Lego sets, whether it's for me or for her.
No time is better than now to pick up a Lego set, as many are currently on sale for Black Friday. Right now Amazon is offering huge discounts on Lego sets. Nearly everything is discounted from Lego Star Wars to Lego botanicals — for example, the Lego Thanos glove is currently 44% off now.
If you're a fan of "The Mandalorian," you can get the Lego Razor Crest UCS set for $511, which is 15% off its regular price. We did see this set dip briefly to $449 back on Prime Day in July, so you may want to bookmark it to see if it drops further for Black Friday.
Another set that's super-popular is the LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar, currently on sale for $159 at Target. This set has been getting snapped up fast and goes in and out of stock at various retailers.
Other retailers have also got in on the action too. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Lego Black Friday deals.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- shop all Lego deals at Best Buy
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter: was $19 now $15
- Lego Duplo Excavator Construction Vehicle: was $19 now $15
- Lego Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons 6 Pack: was $29 now $25
- Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39
- Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant: was $59 now $47
- Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit: was $74 now $59
- Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59
- Lego Star Wars Tantive IV: was $79 now $55
- Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $169 now $146
- Lego Star Wars Razor Crest UCS: was $599 now $512
Deals under $20
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
This is one of the coolest Lego sets around, as the bricks can be used to build a truck, plane, helicopter, cars and more. Plus, it's now on sale for just $15.
Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.
This 3-in-1 Lego kit comes with instructions to build three different sets: a truck and helicopter, a plane and fuel truck, or a hot rod and SUV car.
Lego City series
Take to the stars with this affordable 240-piece spaceship kit, which includes a minifig. If you insert a "battery pack," you can engage the spaceship’s fold-out main thrusters. The kit also has a small drone.that converts to a jetpack.
Take to the skies with this 17.5-inch long toy aircraft, complete with a detailed cockpit, seating, and lavatory. Plus, it comes with a stairway, apron bus, pushback tug, catering truck and baggage truck, as well as seven minifigures.
The LEGO City Stuntz Double Loop Stunt Arena can now be yours for under $100. It comes with 2 flywheel-powered stunt bikes and a monster truck, as well as everything else you'll need to perform epic stunts.
Disney Lego sets
Save a fair amount of cash on this Disney Wish playset, with three figures, Star, and accessories, as well as a two-storey build that's ideal for novices. We've seen this go as low as $19, though.
The Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit is 40% off right now for Black Friday. This set comes with 587 pieces and features Mirabel's 3-story house with a spinning weather vane, flipping bed and waving shutters.
If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20% off.
Excited for the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie coming next year, or just a die-hard fan of Disney's chaotic extraterrestrial pal? Snap up this Lego deal right now and you can add your own adorable blue alien to your Lego collection.
Video games sets
Start building your own real-life blocky biome with this discounted Lego Minecraft set which takes Steve into the Swamp. Build a Pumpkin-themed house, battle with a potion-throwing witch, and cultivate your own tiny, square pumpkins. To get this discount, apply the coupon at checkout.
The Dungeons & Dragons theme is definitely one of the coolest Lego has released in years! This pack gets you a set of 6 randomly selected DnD-inspired minifigures. Just note, you could get some repeats, but it's hard to complain when these minis look so great.
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.
Art and Architecture sets
This soon-to-be-retired set features four connectible 3D postcards that depict scenes from classic sci-fi movies. You can display them individually or as a set. Either way, their minimalist designs look pretty awesome.
Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.
The legendary Taj Mahal set is currently 15% off in this Black Friday deal. The 2,022-piece set features a crypt with tombs of Mumtaz and Shah Jahan, a central chamber with two cenotaphs, iwans, main dome, four chatris, and four minarets.
While LEGO Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.
Price Check: Sold out at Best Buy
Harry Potter sets
Take a tour of the legendary school for witchcraft and wizardry and its surrounding environs, which includes the main tower, astronomy tower, Great Hall, courtyards, bridges, greenhouses, boathouse and the Black Lake. This 2,660-piece set measures over 8.5 inches high, 13.5 inches wide and 10 inches deep.
Come visit the home of Hogwarts' groundskeeper, which opens so you can explore the inside. The kit also includes seven minifigs: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy and Rubeus Hagrid, plus Norbert the dragon and Hagrid’s dog Fang.
Icons and Ideas sets
Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's Black Friday discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
I'll admit it, I'm not a big fan of creepy-crawlies. But if you know someone who admires the beauty of insects, this set recreates a Blue Morpho butterfly, Hercules beetle and a Chinese mantis. Plus, they're all posed on mini plant dioramas.
And now for your moment of Zen. Recreate a tranquil Japanese garden, replete with a pavilion, arched bridge, stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks and stone lanterns. We can already feel our blood pressure dropping.
You don't have to be much too fast to pick up this little red 1961 Corvette, which features details such as opening hood and trunk, a detailed engine bay with a spinning radiator fan and working tie-rod steering.
Technics sets
Observe the solar system from the comfort of your own room with this Lego Technic kit. You'll be able to see the earth and moon rotate around the sun, reflecting their real-life movement patterns throughout the year.
Any Lego Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine.
This 1:10 scale model includes Technic lights that glow in the dark, a detailed V6 engine, as well as working steering and suspension. Right now, it's $40 off its regular price, but it's going faster than the car itself.
Price check: Sold out at Amazon
This 1,432-piece set is modeled after McLaren's 2022 F1 car, and measures 25.5 inches long, 10.5 inches wide, and 5 inches tall. It has a V6 engine with moving pistons as well as full suspension and steering, and comes with decals to fully outfit the livery.
Marvel sets
Ever wanted to build The Avengers' super-fast ship? Well, if you act fast, you can pick it up for 20% off. This set also comes with a selection of Marvel superhero minifigs and a detachable stand for when you want to pick it up and pretend to fly it around (no judgment here). However, this has dropped to as low as $63.
I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I am Groot. I. Am. Groot.
Snap your fingers after snapping this set together and play the part of Thanos or Iron Man. Ok, so you can't actually slide your hand inside this model, but this 590-piece set will look pretty sweet on display.
Price check: $63 at Best Buy
Star Wars Lego sets
This two-ship kit includes a New Republic E-Wing fighter and Shin Hati's starfighter, along with five minifigs: Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, each with lightsabers, Morgan Elsbeth, Captain Porter with a blaster pistol and a New Republic Astromech Droid.
Recreate the pivotal moment when Anakin Skywalker sped past Sebulba to win the Mos Eisley podrace — and win his freedom. We all know how well that turned out for the Galaxy.
You don't know the power of this Black Friday deal on the Sith Lord's helmet. It measures 8 inches high and comes with a display stand, sure to intimidate anyone who comes to your desk.
Escape with Princess Leia and the stolen Death Star plans aboard the blockade-running ship from A New Hope. This 654-piece kit measures 12.5 inches when assembled, and comes with a display stand.
Own the main battle tank of the Republic during the Clone Wars. The AT-TE has posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable minifigure cockpit and two detailed cabins. The set also comes with five minifigures: Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner and three 212th Clone Troopers, along with three Battle Droids and a buildable Dwarf Spider Droid.