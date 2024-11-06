I've been covering Black Friday laptop deals for 9 years — and these are the sales I recommend

Black Friday may still be a couple weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped big names like Apple, Asus, and Dell from rolling out some fantastic laptop deals. It’s clear Black Friday isn’t just a single day anymore — retailers now use November as a testing ground for dropping prices.

And with nine years of experience tracking these seasonal bargains, I’m here to guide you through the best Black Friday laptops deals available now. These include picking up the M3 MacBook Pro at an impossibly low $1,099, an RTX 4080 gaming laptop for $700 off, and more.

One of the biggest Black Friday laptop deals right now comes from Dell. You can get Dell laptops on sale from $399. While it's not uncommon to see sitewide sales at Dell, the current sale is noteworthy because it includes some of the best laptops I've tested this year, such as the XPS 13.

In fact, there's so many Black Friday laptop deals to pick from right now that we're covering them live! We'll continue to update this page as new huge laptop deals arrive, so remember to keep this page bookmarked and check back often.

Windows laptop deals

Asus Zenbook S 14: was $949 now $749 @ Best Buy

In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous 3K OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of super fast DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system with over 13 hours of battery life on one charge.

Inspiron 16 Laptop: was $1,099 now $769 @ Dell

Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, non-touch display with crisp 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.

HP 14" Envy 2-in-1 Laptop: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

This Windows 2-in-1 is undergoing a sweet discount. The flexible laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display. As for the internals, it features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,349 now $849 @ Best Buy

At $849, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

HP 15: was $1,249 now $899 @ Walmart

Save $349 on the HP 15 laptop, which comes with an 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 CPU (featuring Intel Turbo Boost technology), Intel Irix Xe graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display boasts 250 nits of brightness, and the integrated HP True Vision 720p HD webcam features dual array digital microphones for high-quality video conferencing.

XPS 14 Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ Dell

This incredible deal slashes a good chunk off Dell’s popular XPS 14 laptop, quite the gem for personal daily use. It features an efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a bright 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz, non-touch display.

MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13 (M2/16GB RAM/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is a reliable performer when it comes to power efficiency and overall performance, and it’s even better with a $200 discount. This deal gets you the M2 chip powering a beautiful 13-inch display, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

MacBook Pro 14” (M3/8GB/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Amazon

If you want more power without spending a fortune, the 14-inch MacBook Pro strikes a solid balance between performance and value. This entry-level model features the base M3 chip, but thanks to onboard cooling, it can perform better than the Air. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

MacBook Pro 14” (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Best Buy

Member exclusive deal: If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer. My Best Buy Plus/Total members now get $50 off. (You can sign up for $49/year at Best Buy).

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Max/36GB/1TB): was $3,499 now $2,999 @ B&H

This powerhouse laptop is perfect for creative professionals on the move, featuring an M3 Max chip with a 14-core CPU and 40-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB SSD. It also boasts a beautiful 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes in the sleek Space Black finish.

Gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg (RTX 4060): was $1,099 now $849 @ Newegg

This is currently the best budget gaming laptop deal available. Don’t underestimate the RTX 4050 — it can run Cyberpunk 2077 at over 60 FPS thanks to DLSS 3.5! Plus, it includes an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz 1080p display.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

MSI Thin (RTX 4060): was $1,199 now $979 @ Newegg

Don’t let that 0.9-inch thinness deceive you — the MSI Thin is a powerful beast with AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of super fast DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Pair that with a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display for fluid gaming and you’ve got a stellar system at its cheapest ever price.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,249 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

The entry level RTX 4060 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4070 edition, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, it can still kick many of the best PC games' keesters. It's also a stunning-looking laptop. Shame it lacks the OLED screen of the 2024 G14.

Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 311: was $199 now $109 @ Best Buy

There’s always an ultra-cheap Chromebook deal during major sales, and we’ve found the one to grab! Skip the sub-$80 used options—this one includes 3 months of free Gemini advanced features.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is among the best, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly — and it’s now $80 off!