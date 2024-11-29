I'm a Black Friday MacBook deals veteran — these are the deals I'd buy myself

Black Friday is here, and every MacBook is now available at its lowest price! With my 10 years of Black Friday laptop deals hunting experience, I'm going to find the best savings on Apple's notebooks — savings that I'd actually buy with my own money.

So what are the biggest Black Friday MacBook deals? Personally, I'm torn between three — the MacBook Air M2 for $749 on Amazon($150 off) MacBook Air M3's price cut to just $844, or the brand new M4 MacBook Pros being up to $400 off (amazing value for creative pros). These are the lowest price yet on my favorite laptops of the year.

All MacBooks with an M1 or newer chip support Apple Intelligence, but you'll get better performance and battery life from newer MacBooks, along with some nice perks. For example, if deciding between the MacBook Air M3 vs Air M2, the new Air M3 has faster Wi-Fi 6E and dual monitor support. Here are all the best MacBook Black Friday deals.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the latest MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Black Friday MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Apple's M3 MacBook Pro packs the M3 chip into a design that also offers more ports and the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. It's not as powerful as the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro, but it's still a fantastic machine that has plenty to give.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) Save $200 right now.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro): was $3,199 now $2,899 at Amazon Those who need the biggest and most powerful MacBook should consider the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M4 Max. This beastly laptop can render videos and play games without breaking a sweat thanks to its powerful processor, which also gives it long-lasting battery life. Toss in the elegant design, 12MP webcam and comfy keyboard and you have the ultimate MacBook Pro.

UK Black Friday MacBook Deals

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2): was £999 now £849 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3): was £1,099 now £949 at Amazon Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3): was £1,299 now £1,149 at Amazon The super speedy MacBook Air 15-inch has an M3 chip and is just 11mm thin, making it as portable as it is quick. The powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smooth, plus Apple promises an 18-hour battery life and 1080p HD camera with three mics, six speakers and spatial audio. You also get two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port.