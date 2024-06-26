How to clean a Ninja coffee maker in 3 steps

If you enjoy your morning cup of Joe, you’ll need to know how to clean a Ninja coffee maker to ensure you get delicious, fresh coffee each time. If left without cleaning for a long time, the quality of each brew will start to diminish, or you’ll end up with bitter-tasting coffee, as a result of limescale build-up

And since the Ninja coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers around, it’s important to maintain and keep it in great condition. What’s more, this will make it run more efficiently, and last longer.

With so many sliding lids and components, this might seem a complicated task to do. However, you can learn how to clean a Ninja coffee maker in just a few simple steps. Here’s how.

1. Remove brew basket

Ninja Specialty coffee maker (Image credit: Ninja)

After each use, remove the paper filter and grounds to discard once the brewer has cooled down. If you’re using pods instead of grounds, experts advise to remove the Ninja pod adapter along with the brew basket to wash. Since the adapter is not dishwasher proof, always hand wash items in warm, soap water before drying.

2. Clean the milk frother and carafe

ninja specialty coffee maker (Image credit: Future)

Next, wash the milk frother and whisk thoroughly (ideally by hand), in warm, soapy water. Similarly, use a bottle brush or sponge to wash inside the carafe and lid with warm, soapy water. Avoid using a wire brush to avoid damage.

In addition, the glass carafe, brew-through lid, permanent filter, brew basket, water reservoir, water reservoir lid, frother whisk, and special Ninja scoop can be washed by hand, and are all dishwasher safe — should you choose this option.

3. Clean the reservoir and lid

ninja specialty coffee maker (Image credit: Future)

Experts advise emptying out your water reservoir before handwashing or putting it into the bottom rack of your dishwater. Ensure this is placed upright with the bottom facing down, to get a nice and thorough clean.

Next up, open the hinged hood on top of the brewer to access the sliding lid located at the back of the brewer. It’s best to clean the lid with warm, soapy water before returning it to its place and closing the hinged hood. For the exterior of your coffee maker, simply take a clean, damp microfiber cloth to remove any stains, splashes and grime.

Typically, if you have a model such as the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker , the Clean button will illuminate to indicate when it needs descaling. For this, you can add two cups of distilled vinegar to the empty water reservoir, before filling with distilled water the Max fill line. Then, press the Clean button before the Start Brew to begin the cleaning cycle. This usually takes around 60 minutes until the Clean light turns off.

How often should you clean your Ninja coffee maker?

Ideally, you should clean your Ninja maker after each use. Always remove the coffee grounds or pod to dispose of. Then wash the carafe, reusable filter and milk frother whisk with warm, soapy water before rinsing thoroughly.

In addition, you should empty the water reservoir and wash with soapy water on a weekly basis. Also check to see whether this can be cleaned in the dishwasher — which is even better.