If you've picked up one of the best Cuisinart coffee makers on the market, you'll want to make sure it's running for as long as possible. And the best way to keep your coffee maker up and running is by cleaning it regularly — at least every six months.

Cuisinart makes some of the best coffee makers available for those looking for a reliable machine that won't pack up after the first year. But keeping everything shiny on the inside and out will help your machine live well past its warranty. This doesn't have to be an arduous affair, either. All you need to clean a Cuisinart coffee maker is some water, white vinegar, a sponge, and some dish soap.

We'll show you exactly how to clean a Cuisinart coffee maker, taking you through everything from washing out the water reservoir to getting the external panels sparkling again.

How to clean a Cuisinart coffee maker

1. Before you start cleaning your coffee maker, be sure to remove everything from the machine. That means emptying the water reservoir, pouring out any coffee from the carafe, and cleaning out any remaining coffee grounds from the filter basket.

2. Next, add one part white vinegar and two parts water to the reservoir. Be sure to top up the reservoir to the Max fill line

3. To run the solution through your system, press the Clean button on the front panel. This will be the same button that lights up when your machine tells you it's time for a clean out. If your coffee maker doesn't feature this button along the front panel, simply run the machine as normal.

4. Once your system has run either a cleaning or a normal brewing cycle, inspect the inside of your reservoir. If you can still see a build up of calcified deposits — a chalky white substance — mix up a new solution of white vinegar and water and repeat steps 2 and 3.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

5. After running the vinegar through, it's important to rinse out your system; otherwise you'll be left with a nasty taste in tomorrow morning's brew. Allow the system to cool, rinse out the reservoir, and refill with fresh water before running the cycle again.

6. To clean a Cuisinart coffee maker's external surfaces, once again allow time for the machine to cool and unplug it from the wall.

7. Then, remove the carafe and filter basket and wash with warm, soapy water. These items can be placed on the top shelf of a dishwasher as well.

8. Use a lightly damp dishcloth to wipe down the surfaces of your coffee maker. Take extra care around the base of the machine, as this is where electrical heating components are located. Once again, ensure that your machine is unplugged before wiping this area, and be careful not to use too much water. If you come across any particularly strong coffee stains, add a little dish soap to your cloth.

How often should you clean a Cuisinart coffee maker?

You should clean a Cuisinart coffee maker at least every six months to avoid mineral build ups causing harm to your machine or impacting the flavor and temperature of your brews. However, running a cleaning cycle every three months will wash away any calcified residue in your system before it becomes more difficult to clean.

Still, how often you need to clean a Cuisinart coffee maker largely depends on how frequently you use your machine. If you're brewing several pots every day you'll likely need to clean far more regularly.

How do I know when to clean my Cuisinart coffee maker?

Many Cuisinart machines come with an automatic function that will let you know when it's time to rinse through the system. The Clean button on the front panel will light up to let you know when this happens.

However, if you don't have a Clean button on your particular model, you'll need to be the judge of when to clean your brewer. You'll know when it's time to clean because your coffee temperature will drop (mineral buildups can stop the machine accurately reading temperatures), and the resulting flavor of your coffee will taste a little more bitter than usual.

You'll also find our recommendations for the best Nespresso machine if you're after something a little more convenient. Our guide to how to clean a coffee maker also covers a range of brands and machine designs, but we're also showing you how to clean a Keurig as well.