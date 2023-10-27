How to change your country on Google Play Store

The Google Play store isn’t exactly the same the world over, and different regions have different apps and software for you to enjoy. If you move to a new place, it’s important that you’re able to access the locally-available software, especially if you want stuff like banking apps

The problem here is that Google Play locks your account to your original region. So simply traveling to a new place, or using one of the best VPNs, isn’t enough to bypass the geographical restrictions. But there is a way to do it, and the whole process is pretty simple — though there are some things you should know first.

The first is that this change can only be done once every 12 months, your previous balance won’t transfer over and you need a local payment method — be it a credit card or PayPal account. So this is for those of you making a more permanent move, rather than trying to satisfy your own curiosity.

Here’s how to change your country in the Google Play Store.

How to change country on the Google Play Store

Remember: you can only do this once a year and your balance won't transfer over to the new region. You'll also need a region-applicable payment method. This is only really for making a permanent move!

1. Open Google Play (Image: © Future) Your first step is to actually open Google Play. Just make sure you are in the region you want to switch to, and have an appropriate payment method to hand.

2. Tap your profile picture and select settings (Image: © Future) From there tap your profile picture in the top right, then tap the Settings option at the bottom.

3. Expand the General menu and press Account and device preferences (Image: © Future) In the settings manu you'll need to expand the General menu by tapping the downward arrow on the right side of the screen. Then tap Account and device preferences.

4. Choose a new payment method (Image: © Future) If Google Play detects that you've changed regions, it'll give you the option to add an associated payment method. If you're still in the country you initially registered your Google account to, this option won't appear on screen. Your options are to add a credit/debit card or connect to a PayPal account. Pick one to continue.

5. Tap continue and enter your payment details (Image: © Future) Google Play will show a warning telling you that this is a once a year deal, and it can take up to 48 hours for your region to actually change. If you're happy with that you tap Continue.

Google will then ask you to enter your payment details, so be sure to follow the on-screen instructions.

