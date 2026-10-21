You’ll be surprised how I use denture tablets — it’s my number one cleaning hack

There’s one cleaning product I use that’s a little unexpected. Besides hiding it away from guests who visit my home, in case they get the wrong idea, it’s one of my favorite cleaning hacks.

You’ll already have all sorts of items at home that can save you money on expensive cleaning solutions, from baking soda and vinegar to lemons and even toothpaste, but this one product may surprise you more than any other.

How did I find out about this mystery product? My son uses denture tablets daily to clean his retainer, and one morning he accidentally dropped a tablet down the toilet. When I returned a few hours later, I noticed how much cleaner my toilet bowl looked — the limescale had vanished.

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This cheap method is an easy way to bring the sparkle back to your toilet with zero effort — now that’s a cleaning hack worth knowing.

How denture tablets shift stains

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If, like me, you live in an area with hard water, you’ll notice limescale coating your faucets and shower glass. The same happens with your toilet, but it is trickier to clean. Unlike your fixtures, which aren’t permanently in water, toilet limescale is harder to treat. However, that’s where denture tablets can help.

With a little fizz wizardry, denture tablets dissolve in water and remove limescale buildup. The tablets contain sodium bicarbonate (our much-loved baking soda) and citric acid. As soon as a tablet hits the water, the ingredients react to create carbon dioxide gas bubbles, which we see as a fizz.

During this fizzing, a micro-scrubbing action loosens grime and water rings in your toilet bowl. At the same time, the citric acid reduces the pH level of the water to create a mild acidic solution, helping to remove the limescale deposits, which are alkaline.

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Denture tablets also contain properties that help whiten your toilet bowl. Here, the sodium perborate or potassium monopersulphate releases active oxygen (hydrogen peroxide) when mixed with water, which removes organic stains such as urine spots and bacteria.

Efferdent, 126 pack Denture Cleaner Tablets: $5 at Amazon These antibacterial cleaner tablets dissolve tough stains and remove discoloration for a visible difference. The oxi-action cleaning tablets are also non-abrasive and gentle to use.

How to clean your toilet with a denture cleaner tablet

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Drop one or two denture tablets into the water in your toilet bowl.

2. Allow the tablets to soak (I always add the tablets before bed to give them a long stint before flushing.)

3. If the limescale staining is stubborn and some still remains, take a toilet brush and give the bowl a scrub to loosen any remaining residue before giving it a flush.

Now, instead of grabbing my toilet brush and tackling limescale stains head-on, I drop a denture tablet into my toilet bowl once a week. This simple maintenance task leaves my toilet sparkling clean. And as an added bonus, when the time comes for me to wear dentures, I’ll be fully prepared!

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