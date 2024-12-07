Forget white vinegar — this household hack dissolved limescale in minutes

The bathroom is one of the most common rooms in the home that is used daily. And if you have limescale build-up around chrome faucets or showerheads, it can often take a bit of elbow grease to remove it and make them sparkle again.

Essentially, limescale is a substance made up of calcium and magnesium which is left behind when hard water evaporates.This can form in every crevice, especially if your bathroom gets very humid. In which case, you’d probably need to invest in one of the best dehumidifiers to reduce moisture levels.

Although my limescale wasn't extreme, I did have unsightly areas around my faucets and shower door. Typically, I’ve relied on white vinegar and baking soda as my go-to, natural products. Its acidic nature is particularly effective in breaking down limescale on contact and seemed to do the job.

However, I found an even better cleaning solution that doesn’t even require much scrubbing. So what is this miraculous, limescale remover?

Well, it seems as though you can do much more than just make lemonade with lemons! I simply cut a lemon in half and attached each half to the end of each faucet. As I did this, I lightly squeezed the lemon to release more acidic juice during 'cleaning'.

Then, I left them on for a few hours before removing them. This has managed to loosen the caked-on limescale, making it super easy to scrub off — without the hard scrubbing. Once I removed traces of limescale with the lemon, I rinsed off with water to get rid of any residue, and wiped with a dry cloth. Not only did the lemon juice manage to shift limescale easily, but the chrome faucets had a nice shiny finish. Impressive!

Lemons contain citric acid, which makes it the ideal bleaching agent to remove stains and lift limescale. Similar to the miraculous cleaning properties of baking soda and white vinegar , these citrus fruits make great natural descalers, without harsh or harmful chemicals.

Bear in mind to never use lemons on gold plated taps. The strong acidity could damage or discolor the surface, and the last thing you need are expensive repair costs. In any case, it will make your home smell fresh and get rid of lingering odors fast, so it’s a win-win!

And if you prefer homemade cleaning products, you’ll be surprised to know there are these 5 foods you can use to clean your home naturally — for a sustainable home!