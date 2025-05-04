This robot vacuum is such a part of our family we brought it on vacation

As a family of five that includes three young and messy kids, we have tried and tested our fair share of vacuum cleaners. We’ve had very expensive ones and middle of the road hand-held types, but the quest to keep our floors free of dust and Goldfish cracker crumbs continued.



So when we discovered the 3i S10 Ultra, we didn’t expect it to be much different. Another robot vacuum promising to be “smart,” only to get stuck on a sock and beg for help five minutes in. However, almost from the time we took it out of the box, we could tell that the 3i S10 Ultra was different.

Noticeable quality

The setup was intuitive, and the corresponding app was easy to download to my iPhone thanks to the QR code on the docking station. My husband also downloaded the app, which is helpful to note. Multiple family members can control the device.



After playing with it for a bit, we decided to get serious and explore the features more through the app. Because the vacuum is equipped with advanced navigation technologies, including ApexVision dToF LiDAR and dual 3D structured light sensors, it created a detailed 3D map of our home. By doing so, the robot has a better chance of avoiding obstacles like furniture or a child throwing a tantrum on the living room floor.

Control cleaning with the 3i app

Through the 3i app I can take full control of the S10 Ultra's cleaning routines. The app makes it possible to:

Set virtual boundaries : Define "no-go zones" to prevent the vacuum from entering specific areas, such as around pet bowls or delicate furniture. Depending on the time of day, I make my office a “no-go” zone so I don’t get distracted or my youngest son’s bedroom if he is napping.

: Define "no-go zones" to prevent the vacuum from entering specific areas, such as around pet bowls or delicate furniture. Depending on the time of day, I make my office a “no-go” zone so I don’t get distracted or my youngest son’s bedroom if he is napping. Schedule cleanings : Plan cleaning sessions that fit my lifestyle. We usually run it in the evenings when most of the family members are asleep or have their feet up.

: Plan cleaning sessions that fit my lifestyle. We usually run it in the evenings when most of the family members are asleep or have their feet up. Customize cleaning modes: Adjust settings based on room types or specific cleaning needs, which helps to personalize the vacuum’s behavior to our preferences.

What I love about it

The WaterRecycle system is straight-up sorcery and something I had to see to believe. The vacuum purifies its own dirty water and even sucks moisture from the air to refill its tank. I haven’t manually refilled it once, which is great, because I can barely remember to water my houseplants.

But get this, it doesn’t just vacuum, it mops too. The UltraReach Roller Mop spins at 330 RPM, which is a lifesaver for all those crumbs under the dining room table. It cleans itself in real-time, so I don’t have to deal with a gross, dirty mop head. (A luxury I didn’t know I needed until now.)

With 13,000 Pa suction power, this thing devours crumbs, pet hair, and my dignity when it finds a snack I dropped three days ago.

What needs big time improvement

While the vacuum excels in regular mopping, it struggles with dried-on stains. It also isn’t great in extracting embedded debris from carpets. At one point it even spit out some debris when going from the wood floor to a rug.



And, as much as I’m obsessed with the WaterRecycle system, its efficiency diminishes in environments with humidity levels below 30%, potentially requiring manual water refills in drier climates. I noticed a very low water level during one particularly dry week, but adding water was more annoying than anything else.



Another thing that brings my devotion down a notch is the app functionality. The app needs a major update. It isn’t intuitive and is tricky to know where to find certain options like scheduling. For me, the quality of the vacuum is significantly impacted by the app. If the features and functions were clear within the app, it would make the product that much better.



We have a designated spot in the house for the vacuum because this thing is a tank. I can’t pick it up myself. It’s a whopping 80 pounds, which is something I would have trouble with if I had to move it myself.

We brought it with us to the Poconos

This vacuum has become a part of our family. We named it 'Buddy' because the first time my husband bumped into it he unconsciously apologized to and audible said, “Sorry, buddy.” Now, when we see it come into a room, we say, “Hi Buddy!”

Sometimes the kids purposely get in it’s way to “dance with it” and when the robot announces it is returning to the docking station for the night we say “Thanks, Buddy!” or “Goodnight, Buddy.”



The kids wanted a dog, but this robot will do for now. In fact, when we took a weekend trip to the Poconos we packed it in the back of my husband’s truck to keep the AirBnB clean during our stay.

It was a lifesaver because it could clean the cabin daily while we were out doing weekend activities like checking out waterfalls and hiking. However, as mentioned, it's over 80 pounds, so if you're flying, I don't recommend bringing it.

Final thoughts

In summary, the 3i S10 Ultra combines sophisticated navigation technology and advanced cleaning power that is tailored specifically to my home. While I haven't put it through our usual tests for the best robot vacuums, its water regeneration system certainly makes it unique among the models we've reviewed.

Although the corresponding app could be more user-friendly to offer an even better cleaning experience, the vacuum itself offers a customizable and efficient cleaning experience.