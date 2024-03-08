Bird Buddy’s new Smart Hummingbird Feeder lets you watch even more of your feathered friends
This smart feeder is designed to attract these tiny pollinators.
Just in time for spring, Bird Buddy announced the upcoming release of its new $239 Smart Hummingbird Feeder. It will use the same built-in AI and camera module technology as the company’s original — and super-popular — Smart Bird Feeder, but is built to specifically attract and identify over 360 hummingbird species. You can view close-up images, live streams, and catalog each bird to track your backyard’s biodiversity.
Bird Buddy’s camera module captures five-megapixel stills and high-definition video within a wide 120-degree field of view. The camera faces red, lily-shaped feeding ports designed to attract hummingbirds as this is their natural choice of flower and color. The two-part feeding base easily snaps together with a seal to prevent mold and leakages for ease of cleaning.
In our Bird Buddy review, we found that the camera took great photos and videos, and we really liked how the app gave us a lot of information about the birds that visited our feeder.
Like the original Bird Buddy, the smart Hummingbird feeder can be ordered with or without a solar roof, but splurging the extra money for it may be worth it if you don’t want to disturb the setup each time you need to recharge the camera.
You can pre-order the smart hummingbird camera directly from BirdBuddy; it costs $239 without the solar panel roof, and $299 with the solar panel. It's scheduled to ship in May, just in time for migration season. If you already have a Bird Buddy feeder, you can purchase the Hummingbird feeder housing for $99, and simply move the camera module over.
According to Bird Buddy, over a quarter of a million Smart Bird Feeders are in use across the globe since its launch in 2020.
Hunter Fenollol is a Senior Editor for Tom’s Guide. He specializes in smart home gadgets and appliances. Prior to joining the team, Hunter reviewed computers, wearables, and mixed reality gear for publications that include CNN Underscored, Popular Mechanics, and Laptop Magazine. When he’s not testing out the latest cooking gadgets, you can likely find him playing a round of golf or out with friends feeding his paycheck to a QuickHit slot machine.
Hunter started his career as an intern at Tom’s Guide back in 2019 while in college. He graduated from Long Island University Post with a degree in Communications and minor in Advertising. He has been vlogging ever since the iPhone 4 took front-facing cameras mainstream.
