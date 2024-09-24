Arlo's cameras get face, vehicle and custom AI recognition for alerts — here's how it works

While Arlo makes some of the best security cameras, today's Arlo Secure platform update adds next-generation AI features to make them even better. Arlo Secure 5 brings computer learning to its cameras, which can recognize individuals and vehicles. It even has a Custom Detection feature to expand the scope of what you can receive a notification about, such as when a garage door is left open or lights are left on in a room.

Like Google and Wyze's Familiar Faces feature, Arlo cameras can now tell exactly who has arrived at your home. To train the system, you name each person's photo within the Arlo app's private picture library. Instead of getting an alert that motion was detected at your deck, you can now see something like "Michael was recognized at the deck."

You can also label a bank of vehicles to teach the camera which model belongs to whom. Instead of getting an alert that motion was detected at the Driveway, you can now see a more personalized "Mom's Civic arrived at the Driveway." With the holidays coming up, it's helpful not to stop what you're doing since you'll know if an immediate family member is running in with last-minute groceries.

(Image credit: Arlo)

Beyond people and vehicles, you can train Arlo's AI system yourself. You can use the Custom Detection feature (currently in Beta) to teach your camera to recognize specific objects or status changes to trigger custom notifications. This can be useful to get alerts when the garage door is left open, lights are left on in the basement, or if a pet is sitting on the couch.

Arlo's monthly subscription plans start at $12.99 for 30 days of cloud video storage, rich notifications, and even more advanced object detection. Arlo AI gives its cameras a serious leg up over the competition; however, its limited 30 days of cloud storage feels stingy compared to Ring Protect's 180 days or even Google's Nest Aware Plus, which offers 60 days.

More from Tom's Guide