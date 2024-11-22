Quick! Shark's 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop is 50% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you've been waiting for a Black Friday deal on a robot vacuum that can handle both dry and wet cleaning, this Shark combo deal is worth your attention. Right now the Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop combo is just $349 at Amazon, which is 50% off. You're getting a capable 2-in-1 cleaner for half its usual price — and just in time for holiday hosting season.

Having one device that can both vacuum and mop is a massive convenience for any household. This Shark model brings that versatility without the usual premium price tag, especially with this Black Friday discount.

Shark Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo: was $699 now $349 at Amazon This Shark is a thoughtfully designed 2-in-1 that actually delivers on both functions. The vacuuming is powerful enough for carpets, while the sonic mopping genuinely scrubs rather than just wiping. Smart features include systematic cleaning patterns for better coverage and corner cleaning that actually works. The self-emptying base means you can forget about it for up to 60 days, and the HEPA filtration adds value for allergy sufferers.

The standout feature here is the true 2-in-1 functionality. Unlike some combo units that just drag a wet cloth around, this Shark actually vacuums and mops properly, with separate tanks for clean and dirty water. The smart mapping technology means it learns your home's layout, making cleaning more efficient with each run.

What's particularly clever is how it handles different floor types. The robot automatically knows when it's on carpet versus hard floors, adjusting its cleaning method accordingly. For homes with mixed flooring, this intelligence saves you from having to constantly adjust settings or block off areas.

Voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant lets you start cleaning with a simple command, while the app gives you precise control over cleaning schedules and zones. You can set up no-go areas for carpets when mopping, or create specific cleaning routines for different rooms.

At $349, the Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop robot offers serious value for anyone wanting to automate their floor cleaning.