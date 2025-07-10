I love peeling an apple with my pocket knife because it makes me feel like a villain — and you can save 30% on the best pocket knives this Prime Day

This year's Amazon Prime Day sales are almost wrapping up as we near the finish line, so now is (almost) your last chance to save big on your favorite tech and outdoor gear. I don't know about you but I've always enjoyed watching villains use a slick pocket knife to peel an apple or slice open an envelope. You're in the right place if you feel the same way, as I've rounded up the best Prime Day pocket knife deals for you.

Whether you're looking for a simple pocket knife or a multitool that includes everything you'll ever need, I've got you covered. My favorite deal is on the WORKPRO 11-in-1 multitool which is currently down to just $14 at Amazon.

Or if you want a premium knife from the likes of Leatherman, the Leatherman Free T2 Multitool is currently 25% off which is fantastic, bringing it down to just $37 from its retail price of $49.

There's more where that came from. Here are the best deals I've found on pocket knives and multitools from Leatherman, Kershaw, Gerber and more! And once you're done, don't forget to check out the freebies you can secure this week.

Best Prime Day pocket knife deals

Budget option WORKPRO 11-in-1 Multitool: was $19 now $14 at Amazon This multipurpose tool includes long and regular pliers, a wire cutter, a saw, a knife, a Phillips screwdriver, a slotted screwdriver, a wire stripper, a bottle opener, a can opener, and a carabiner. It's the perfect solution for all your daily needs A safety liner locking mechanism ensures the tools are locked away to prevent any hazardous mishaps. You can attach the included nylon sheath to your belt or bag too for easy transport.

25-year warranty Leatherman Free T2 Multitool: was $49 now $37 at Amazon Leatherman is a prominent name in the world of pocket knives and multitools, and I own a Leatherman pocket knife myself. You can pop open the Free T2 with just one hand, and it includes eight tools, from a 420HC knife and a bottle opener to a pry tool and a variety of screwdrivers. Also, it comes with a 25-year warranty!

Excellent edge retention Kershaw Olive Outright Folding Pocket Knife: was $49 now $37 at Amazon You know what the Kershaw Olive Outright pocket knife reminds me of? The knife Rio Vidal uses in 'Agatha All Along.' It oozes class and a premium edge, and it looks like something an actor in a superhero movie would use. The steel blade delivers superior hardness, excellent edge retention, maximum slicing power and reliable strength, and it sports a stealthy look. The olive green colorway looks fantastic too.

25-year warranty Leatherman Free K2 8-in-1 Multitool: was $89 now $71 at Amazon Another classic from Leatherman, this is one of the pocket knives I own. It's highly portable, it folds down and locks into place, and it includes eight tools, such as a pry tool, bottle opener, screwdrivers and package opener. I love busting this bad boy out whenever I receive a package or need to slice open a simple envelope — makes me feel like a detective!