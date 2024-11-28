You’ll be blown away by these epic Black Friday leaf blower deals — save up to 55%

It's that time of year when trees drop their leaves, and while they feel autumnal at first, after a while they can turn into piles of wet and even slippery mulch. While I love to see their bright and beautiful russet shades, I’m keen to gather them off my flower beds and lawn to see what lies beneath once again, so this Black Friday , I’ve been looking for a leaf blower to help tidy up my yard to get it looking spick and span again.

Right now, there are lots of great deals with terrific savings of up to 55% on leaf blowers on leading brands like EGO, Husqvarna and Worx. So there’s no reason why you can’t banish your rake, grab a bargain, and have a bit more fun clearing your leaves with a leaf blower.

Save a whooping $239 on the Milwaukee M18 Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Leaf Blower, now $199 at Home Depot. , or check out the other top deals that I recommend below.

My top 3 leaf blower deals for Black Friday

Milwaukee M18 Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Leaf Blower: was $438 now $199 at The Home Depot This Milwaukee leaf blower is a powerful device and reduced by 55% this Black Friday. It can reach full throttle in under one second, while it is quieter than its competitors and operates at 54 dBA. It gains a 4.7 star rating at Home Depot, with reviewers praising its lightweight design and ease of use, as it runs on batteries rather than gas.