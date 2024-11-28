You’ll be blown away by these epic Black Friday leaf blower deals — save up to 55%
Save big on leaf blower deals
It's that time of year when trees drop their leaves, and while they feel autumnal at first, after a while they can turn into piles of wet and even slippery mulch. While I love to see their bright and beautiful russet shades, I’m keen to gather them off my flower beds and lawn to see what lies beneath once again, so this Black Friday, I’ve been looking for a leaf blower to help tidy up my yard to get it looking spick and span again.
Right now, there are lots of great deals with terrific savings of up to 55% on leaf blowers on leading brands like EGO, Husqvarna and Worx. So there’s no reason why you can’t banish your rake, grab a bargain, and have a bit more fun clearing your leaves with a leaf blower.
Save a whooping $239 on the Milwaukee M18 Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Leaf Blower, now $199 at Home Depot. , or check out the other top deals that I recommend below.
Best Black Friday Leaf Blower Deals: Quick Links
- Shop leaf blower deals at Amazon: Save on EGO, DeWalt and WORX
- Shop leaf blower deals at Home Depot: Cordless, electric and gas options
- Shop leaf blower deals at Lowe's: Discounts on Toro and Husqvarna
- Milwaukee M18 Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower: was $438 now $199 at Home Depot
- Dewalt 20V MAX 125 Battery Powered Handheld Leaf Blower: was $348 now $149 at Home Depot
- EGO Power+ LB5302 3-Speed Cordless Leaf Blower: was $199 now $143 at Ace Hardware
My top 3 leaf blower deals for Black Friday
This Milwaukee leaf blower is a powerful device and reduced by 55% this Black Friday. It can reach full throttle in under one second, while it is quieter than its competitors and operates at 54 dBA. It gains a 4.7 star rating at Home Depot, with reviewers praising its lightweight design and ease of use, as it runs on batteries rather than gas.
This Dewalt leaf blower has the capacity to clear debris with an air volume of up to 450 cubic feet/minute and up to 125 miles per hours, when using the concentrator nozzle. It runs as 66 dBA and can be used both inside and outside. Reviewers state that the battery-powered appliance runs for 10 to 20 minutes on full power.
This EGO Power+ CFM Blower delivers airspeeds up to 110mph, to move wet grass, rocks and other heavy debris. The cordless leaf blowers lasts up to 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge with the 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery. With variable speeds from 250 to 400 CRM, you can press the turbo boost to power through with 530CFM. It registers a noise level at 64 dBA, and is lightweight and easy to use.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.