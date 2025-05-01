Recteq's latest release could replace your pellet and your gas grill in one

Even the best grills on the market aren't capable of hitting incredibly high temperatures, especially if you're looking at pellet grills. Gas grills are the preferred choice for quick heating and high temps, and pellet grills are more for the low-and-slow grillers. But, what if you could have both?

Introducing Recteq's answer to the problem – the X-Fire Pro 825. It's the brand's first pellet grill for gas grillers and for this, they've created a dual-mode grill that can reach temperatures of up to 1250 degrees.

With this high heat searing, it's a seriously impressive offering that'll let you switch between the high heats of Grill Mode and the low heats of Smoke Mode. All for $1549.99 at Recteq.com, or save yourself some cash with its starter or rotisserie kit bundles.

Recteq X-Fire Pro 825: $1,549.99 at recteq.com A wood pellet grill offering a gas grill experience, the X-Fire Pro 825 boasts 825 sq in. of cooking area (hence the name), cast iron grill grates, a 20-pound hopper that allows for around 20 hours of non-stop cooking and Adaptive Sear Control that can take you up to temperatures of 1250 degrees. It's what Recteq are calling "the hottest pellet grill on the market" for good reason.

Meet the X-Fire Pro

Turn up the heat – all the way to 1250 degrees (Image credit: Recteq)

For Recteq's first pellet grill, the X-Fire Pro 825 is so much more than you may first expect. Sure, reaching temperatures of 1250 degrees is a pretty big part of its appeal, but there's plenty more features packed inside.

Take the inclusion of the brand's Smart Grill Technology that'll give you precise temperature control when using Smoke Mode (one of the dual cooking modes onboard, including Grill Mode). How? Through the Recteq app, meaning you can handle it all remotely.

There's enough room for 28 pork chops or 26 burgers with 825 sq in. of cooking area. Plus, there's a 20-pound hopper, which allows for approx. 20 hours of non-stop cooking.

And yes, it may well act like a gas grill with its soaring temperatures, but it's heated purely with 100% natural wood pellets. Plus, there's two meat probes and user-friendly control panel all aiming to make your grilling experience that little bit easier.

Recteq impresses with a mid-range pellet grill with high-range heat (Image credit: Recteq)

Price-wise, we're looking at $1549.99 for the X-Fire Pro 825. And so, with price and features in mind, we've got to see how it holds up against some of the other pellet grills we've reviewed.

Take the Traeger Woodridge Pro for starters. It'll cost you $999.95, which is a much lower price than Recteq's offering, but it's more for smoking than high-heat grilling – reaching max temperature of 500 degrees.

Similarly, though it's our favorite premium pellet grill we've ever reviewed, the Traeger Timberline XL also only reaches 500 degrees. Though this time for a price of $3299.99. For that amount of money, you're also getting a lot of premium features and premium cooking real estate with a whopping 1,320 sq in. available. Almost double the X-Fire Pro and a whole lot of burgers.

So, if you're a gas griller that wants to enjoy the slower life of a pellet grill without sacrificing on high heat when you need it, Recteq's X-Fire Pro 825 is another great option. And if you're focused on high-heat grilling at a not-so-premium price, this might just be the one for you.