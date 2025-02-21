I just discovered Blackstone's griddle-air fryer combo — and it solves the worst thing about BBQ season

The American outdoor cooking brand Blackstone has just unveiled its 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo in the U.K., and I couldn’t wait to get a look. It's previously been available in the U.S. for $578 at Walmart, and is now here in the U.K. for £,1079 at Robert Dyas.

But what’s getting me so excited? It’s not just the spacious gas-powered griddle that I was keen to see, but that it’s combined with an air fryer — and not just one; it has two air fryer drawers for multiple crispy sides. Plus, for extra convenience, it has a warming drawer to keep your food at the perfect temperature for when you’re ready to serve up.

If the global obsession with the best air fryers is anything to go by, Blackstone’s Griddle and Airfryer Combo will surely be a top choice with outdoor chefs. However, air frying is quite a different cooking method to breaking out the best grill. It doesn’t have the same sociable element of using a griddle while sharing a cool beer and flipping and searing your protein.

Although the juxtaposition of grilling and air frying may seem slightly off-kilter, there is reason behind what may first appear to be an odd combo. When using the new Griddle and Airfryer Combo, the chef will have no fears of being left outside alone in the cold, as there is bound to be a crowd of willing helpers keen to get a look in.

Blackstone Blackstone 36inch Griddle With Air Fryer Combo: $578 at Walmart This mighty 36-inch griddle combines with an air fryer for the ultimate in outdoor cooking. It has four independent main cooking zones, two air fryer drawers and a warming drawer. It includes a hood to protect the griddle top, accessory storage hooks and metallic folding shelves. If purchasing in the U.K. it's available for £1,079 at Robert Dyas.

Combo convenience

I got hands-on with the Blackstone griddle and air fryer at a recent press showcase, and I think it's genius. (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Camilla Sharman)

I came across the Blackstone griddle and air fryer at a recent press show, and it immediately caught my eye as a genius innovation that could make my kitchen all but redundant.

So, what’s so special about this latest launch? The new Blackstone griddle quite possibly provides everything you need in one place, combining the power of a 36” griddle with two integrated air fryers and a warming drawer. Steven May, UK Country Sales Manager at Blackstone, told me, “It’s designed to allow you to cook a variety of meals simultaneously, ensuring that everything is ready to serve at the perfect temperature.”

It also offers added convenience allowing outdoor chefs to cook an entire meal without ever stepping back indoors, “Gone are the days of running between your kitchen and garden to fetch chips, potatoes, mozzarella sticks, or other oven-cooked sides,” adds May.

(Image credit: Blackstone)

The 36” griddle has four burners that deliver 60,000 BTUs of heat, which are operated by a push-button ignition for a quick start. It also features a Rear Grease Management System, which simply allows you to push any food residue to the back of the griddle into a holding container, cleaning additional grease from the cook.

The two air fryers offer 13,000 BTUs of power and up the stakes to what you expect from a domestic appliance. Blackstone claims this is double what you would expect from an indoor air fryer. Two drawers also give you plenty of flexibility with what you cook — giving you space to serve up multiple crispy snacks requiring different temperature settings.

To provide countertop space, two fold-up shelves sit on either side of the unit, with standard and magnetic hooks to keep utensils close to hand.

(Image credit: Blackstone)

What’s more, I reckon all you need to transform Blackstone's Griddle and Airfryer Combo into the ultimate outdoor cooking experience is to add a few extras. Combine it with one of the best coolers to keep your beers chilled and one of the best meat thermometers, such as the Meater Pro XL, which is ideal when cooking multiple proteins, and you’ve got a winning outdoor cooking system.