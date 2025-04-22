Joanna Gaines just launched her latest venture — and its perfect for spring

Joanna Gaines may be better known for her interior eye (and love for shiplap decor), but fans also know her for her passion for gardening and homegrown produce.

So it probably won't come as a surprise the "Fixer Upper" star has recently launched Magnolia Market’s brand new Seed Bar. You can now literally own a piece of Joanna's garden since the line includes seeds collected from the Silos farm grounds.

The 10 different seed varieties include Sunflower, Bluebonnet, Coneflower, Sweet Basil, Annual Wildflower Mix, and Zinnia Mix to the tasty and aromatic Cherry Tomato and Sweet Basil. What’s more, you can purchase a packet of seeds for as little as just $3 — making it an excellent buy.

Of course, just like Joanna, you’ll need to plant in style. The range also features eye-catching accessories to make gardening easy, such as an enamel and brass watering can, and copper rake.

A post shared by Magnolia (@visitmagnolia) A photo posted by on

"Pick your own seeds to take home and plant into a flourishing garden," Gaines captioned on her Instagram post.

"All of these seeds are either planted in Jo’s garden at the farm or somewhere on the Silos grounds!"

So whether you’re a beginner to gardening, or just want to spruce up your yard in time for spring, here are a few of my favorites:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My Seed Bar buys

Magnolia Market Watercolor Magnolia Seeds: $3 at Magnolia These ready-to-sow, heirloom seeds come in 10 different varieties, are all locally sourced and both non-GMO and open pollinated. These include flowers like poppies, zinnias, and bluebonnets. You can either plant directly in your yard or in pots for a lovely windowsill garden.

Magnolia Market Copper Rake: was $16 now $6 at Magnolia If you want to get your planting game on, this Copper Rake is ideal. This durable, handheld tool is perfect for turning over soil and getting rid of unsightly weeds. Plus, it has a comfortable wooden handle and copper prongs to add style.

Magnolia Market Green Enamel Watering Can: $58 at Magnolia Help your garden grow with this functional yet stylish watering can. Made from a strong enamel and brass, this is designed to be rust-free and durable. It also features a convenient top handle, and pour handle for ease of use around your yard.

About Magnolia Market

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Magnolia Market at the Silos first opened its doors in 2015, in Waco, Texas.

First starting out with a food truck park with picnic tables, a garden store, a bakery, and a lawn area, it quickly expanded.

Fast forward to 2021 — Joanna and husband Chip expanded the complex even more with six new shops, a rebuilt chapel, a Magnolia Home store, and flower store.

Now Magnolia has fast become a tourist spot in Waco, thanks to the popular HGTV couple. The full Seed Bar range is available at Magnolia.com.