I use these Command sticky wall strips to hang pictures and organize cables — and they're 34% off right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

I live in a rented apartment, so have limited options as to which fixtures I can adjust in the place. I found the best way around that are the Command Strips, which stick onto any surface (though I use them mostly on walls) and pull off without damaging the paintwork or wallpaper.

They're not super expensive most of the time, but right now, you can buy the Command General Purpose Variety Kit for just $13.89 at Amazon, an impressive 34% discount. It has the picture hanging strips you can stick to your walls, and several different hooks you can use for storage or to organize your home.

Command General Purpose Variety Kit: was $20 now $13 at Amazon This variety set of Command strips and hooks combines everything I love about these tools. The strips are great for hanging posters and framed pictures, but you can also use them to attach the hooks pretty much anywhere there's a flat surface for a quick organizational hack.

Command Large Utility Hooks: was $10 now $8 at Amazon Some of the more heavy-duty strips come as pairs with a Velcro-like surface to increase the load they can support. But for posters or hanging light items on hooks, these are double-sided sticky strips are a more affordable option, and peel neatly off without damaging paper or paint.

Command Medium Clear Wall Hooks: was $13 now $8 at Amazon These are my favorite in Command's range — the clear hooks blend in with your home and the strips they come with have a clear end. You barely notice them, but they're so helpful for holding cables neatly or as a resting place for your keys.

The strips are the most basic part, but you can accessorize with Command's other hooks and fixtures, which is how I came to start using the Command Medium Clear Wall Hooks that are currently just $8.40 at Amazon for managing cables.

These are made of clear plastic, so don't stand out, and attach to anywhere you can stick the Command Strips. I put them on the corners of desks near power outlets, and clip charging cables into them to keep them fixed in a tidy position.

It also makes it easier to find the specific one you're looking for without untangling a mess of wires.

Plus, as most devices are now powered by USB-C, I have a single USB-C cable affixed to the shelving unit by my desk, looped around one of the Command clear hooks, which I unhook when I need to charge my Oura Ring, smartwatch or Android phone.

Although I began using these because I had to make sure not to damage my landlord's walls, I've become a huge convert, recommending them to anyone, whether they rent or own their home.

After all, it's undeniably easier to stick a strip to the wall than drill a hole when you want to hang posters, pictures, or artwork.