If you think dating apps are a nightmare, these 3 Netflix true crime docs will make you delete them forever
These Netflix dating documentaries will make you want to stop swiping STAT
Dating apps are already a bit of a nightmare, riddled with anxieties over rejection, ghosting, two-timing, catfishing, you name it. But all of that swiping gets really concerning when it verges on criminal behavior, as this trio of Netflix true crime documentaries terrifyingly proves.
From an international con man who used Tinder to swindle millions to a disappearance tied to a popular TikTok travel influencer, these streaming docs dig into the digital deceptions and dangerous predators that could be lying in wait on those seemingly innocent apps that populate your smartphone.
Filled with devious economic scams, extreme stalking and romantic connections that turned fatal, these three true-crime docs on Netflix will have you seriously rethinking dating apps.
'The Tinder Swindler'
Written and directed by BAFTA winner Felicity Morris ("American Nightmare," "Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer"), this 2022 British true-crime doc finds its dastardly subject in Israeli conman Simon Leviev — also known as Shimon Hayut — who posed on Tinder as a jet-setting diamond mogul to woo women, all before conning them out of millions of dollars to support his ultra-lavish lifestyle.
Across two hours, the extraordinary true-story account follows a group of Leviev's victims as they band together to hunt him down and recover their stolen funds. "Chillingly addictive viewing, 'The Tinder Swindler' offers a solidly crafted – albeit heartbreaking – treat for true crime fans," praises the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where the documentary has a strong 97% approval rating.
Stream "The Tinder Swindler" on Netflix now
'Lover, Stalker, Killer'
This fast-paced, 90-minute doc tells the shocking 2012 case of Dave Kroupa, an auto mechanic in Nebraska who tries online dating for the first time. Through the apps, he connects with two women — Shana Liz Golyar and Cari Farver — and begins dating them separately; that is, until the latter suddenly vanishes after leaving Dave's apartment one night.
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What follows is a dangerous love triangle and mind-bending mystery of digital stalking and online harassment, with someone seemingly hacking Farver's identity and sending Kroupa thousands of threatening texts over many years. The 2024 film features testimony from law enforcement, forensic investigators and Farver's family members to recount the whole puzzling story.
Stream "Lover, Stalker, Killer" on Netflix now
'The TikTok Killer'
On August 23, 2023, 42-year-old Esther Estepa disappeared in Gandía, Spain, after meeting up with José Jurado Montilla, a popular travel influencer known as "Dinamita" on TikTok. That case serves as the heart of this two-part Spanish documentary directed by Héctor Muniente ("The Ecuadorian Candidate"), which follows Estepa's mother Josefa “Pepa” Pérez and family members on their relentless search for answers.
Retracing Esther’s final steps through messages and videos, the family comes into contact with Montilla and uncovers an unsettling online history that puts the woman's disappearance in a new light.
Stream "The TikTok Killer" on Netflix now
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Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
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