I finally got rid of drain flies in my kitchen with this common herb

There’s nothing more annoying than spotting tiny drain flies hovering around in my kitchen.

And while I’ve tried every remedy to try and get rid of drain flies — from insect repellent to apple cider vinegar traps, it still didn’t seem enough to prevent them from coming back. I was at my wits end!

That was until I tried this rather unusual hack to keep them at bay. In fact, it’s a cooking ingredient found in most kitchens, non-toxic and won’t break the bank.

So what is this brilliant, natural drain fly repellent?

What are drain flies?

Drain flies (Image credit: Future)

Firstly, what exactly are drain flies and where do they come from? As the name suggests, these tiny, moth-like insects feed off organic waste matter and scum that build up in drains, drain openings, sewers, or in septic tanks.

These pesky insects can fly in from outside, through open windows or cracks in windowsills or building foundations. And typically attracted to areas where there is stagnant water in your yard, including buckets, ponds or even potted plants.

Trouble is, if you don’t remove larvae food sources that are building up in your pipes and drains, you’ll soon have an infestation on your hands.

That’s why it’s so important to deep clean your drains regularly to prevent clogs, and remove standing water.

How I got rid of drain flies

Basil sitting on a windowsill in the sun (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now, while this trick is not the answer to killing drain flies and its larvae forever (I’ll come to that later), if you simply want to drive them away, there is one aromatic herb that they detest — basil.

We often use this fragrant herb to garnish and flavor tasty dishes, but it seems that it can also make a handy pest repellent. This is thanks to its intense, herbaceous aroma that drain flies dislike and steer clear of.

In addition, other strong-smelling herbs such as basil and rosemary are known to keep pests such as ants and mosquitoes at bay.

This plant is non-toxic to both cats and dogs, so it’s a great option if you’ve got pets.

I simply placed my fresh basil plant on the kitchen windowsill above the sink, and left it for a few weeks.

Besides having a lovely smelling kitchen, I noticed after the second week that I hadn’t seen the usual clutter of drain flies hovering around. And by the third week, there were no winged-creatures in sight. The basil seemed to have kept them at bay!

Clean your drains thoroughly

Vinegar being tipped into a drain on top of baking soda (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best method to completely kill drain flies and its larvae is to ensure your drains are cleaned regularly. In particular, the kitchen and bathroom drains where dirt, hair and grease can easily build-up.

For this, I simply pour ½ cup of baking soda followed by ½ cup of white vinegar down my kitchen drain. Then, I leave it for about 15 minutes to fizzle and create the chemical reaction that helps dissolve organic matter.

Next, boil a full kettle and carefully pour the hot water to flush the drain. Try to do this slowly, waiting a few seconds between each pour, to help the water dissolve the scum and grease build-up. This should kill the larvae.

I’d recommend doing this method daily for a week to ensure effectiveness.

Alternatively, you could buy a good drain unblocker in the super stores or online. Just be sure to follow the guidance, and keep away from children and pets.

Spade To Fork Organic Herb Garden Kit Indoor: $34.50 at Amazon Whether you're new to growing herbs, or you prefer organic, this is a great indoor herb kit. It comes with growing pots, five organic herb seeds, markers and a handy growing guide.

Plus, coupled with a repelling basil plant, you really can’t go wrong!

In any case, basil is a great, windowsill plant if you’re a beginner to growing herbs indoors, and you'll be left with a more sweet-smelling home at the same time!