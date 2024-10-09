I test office chairs for my job and this top-rated Branch ergonomic chair just hit an all-time low price

If you're in need of a new office chair that's more comfortable with better ergonomics, then you're in luck as Prime Day is the perfect time to give your home office a major upgrade.

Right now, you can get the Branch Ergonomic Chair for just $279 @ Amazon. The all black version is currently the cheapest but all seven other colorways are also currently 20% off. This is the lowest price we've seen this ergonomic office chair at since December of last year.

Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $369 now $279 @ Amazon

Pairing a mesh-lined back with a cushioned seat, this chair is the ideal balance of everything you need in a quality chair. It’s not too stiff, not too squishy, and perfectly supportive, especially around the lower back. It’s not a remarkable sitting experience, which is exactly what you want.

Back when we first we reviewed the Branch Ergonomic Chair, it impressed us because, well, we couldn't think of anything to say about it. It did something few chairs at its low price point can do: it disappeared under us. And as day-long desk inhabitants clacking away at our keyboards, we appreciate when we can let our chair do the work.

The beauty of this chair lies in its simplicity and its lack of remarkability—it’s not loud, it doesn’t have any crazy bells and whistles, and it sticks to what has worked time and time again. That strong foundation ultimately lends itself to a great chair that focuses on the basics of quality design with an emphasis on ergonomics.

There are a few options in Branch’s lineup that are cheaper, but we like this one because it combines the best qualities of those other seats, including a reliable lumbar support and multiple adjustment points. You can adjust the height of the chair, all three dimensions of the armrests, and several more variables with the backrest.

The seat might be too firm for some people, but that's not a deal-breaker for everyone. Some prefer a seat that you won’t sink into, but it’s definitely a factor worth considering if you’re used to a cushier work environment, such as your couch. Otherwise, this chair is just as easy to assemble and adjust as it is to sit in all day.