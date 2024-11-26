This standing desk is $250 off for Black Friday — and it's one of the best we tested this year

If the room you dedicate to your home office is on the spacious side, why not take advantage of that with a bigger desk? L-shaped desks are a fantastic way to organize your workspace and keep your things separate but visible. They can be pricey, but thanks to a discount on one of our favorite models from Vari, you can save 250 bucks on one of the best standing desks this Black Friday.

On top of being a corner desk with abundant desktop space, this Vari model is additionally a standing desk. And if you're worried about its ability to hold weight given its size, fret not: it still has a weight limit of 200 pounds.

Vari L-Shape Electric Standing Desk: was $1,295 now $1,036 at Vari Need a little extra space at your desk? With this L-shaped model, you can secure an extra 800 square inches of desk space while still having the height-adjusting functionality of all of Vari's other standing desks.

Vari has a good reputation in the standing desk market for quality builds that aren't too egregiously priced, and this premium pick from the brand is simply a step up. On top of its spacious desktop, this desk has more than two feet of height adjustment, a weight limit of 200 pounds, and some of the smoothest adjustability you'll find with a desk this large.

When we tested this desk, we especially loved that the extra corner space gave us plenty of room for useful but bulky devices like a printer. Alternatively, you could utilize that space as a secondary creative or leisure space to keep your work separate from your hobbies.

It's best to act fast if you want to secure this deal, as it's only running through December 4. In other words, you have until next Wednesday to score one of our favorite electric standing desks of the year.