Branch Furniture's Black Friday sale knocks 15% off popular office chairs — 5 sales I'd buy now
Our favorite budget office chairs just got even cheaper
Branch makes some of the best budget office chairs that a modest amount of money can buy. The company has really found its groove in the market by offering simple, sweet designs that don't try to reinvent themselves. Despite their low price, many of these chairs have phenomenal adjustability, comfortable seats and backrests, and materials that won't degrade too quickly. Sure, they may not blow us away like some top-dollar Herman Miller chairs might, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better balance of quality and price compared to Branch's lineup.
Leading up to Black Friday, Branch is jumping on the sale train early by starting the month with a site-wide 15% discount on all things home office. That includes all of the best office chairs Branch has to offer. We've tested plenty of them ourselves, so I've put together a roundup of the deals that are most worth your attention here. Just be sure to take advantage of them before Black Friday has come and gone or upgrading your home office won't be nearly as affordable.
Quick Links
- Daily Chair: was $249 now $212
- Task Chair: was $279 now $237
- Ergonomic Chair: was $329 now $280
- Ergonomic Chair Pro: was $499 now $424
- Verve Chair: was $549 now $467
Best Black Friday Branch office chair deals
Branch Daily Chair: was $249 now $212 @ Branch
Branch's least expensive chair, the Daily, is as barebones as it gets. But that's not a bad thing, especially when you still get tilt and tilt tension adjustment. This chair feels very natural for a long day of slugging it out with your keyboard, thanks in no small part to its subtle lumbar support that gives some body to its thin, breathable mesh backrest.
Branch Task Chair: was $279 now $237 @ Branch
The next step up in Branch's lineup, the Task Chair, primarily improves upon the Daily by adding adjustability to the lumbar support bar behind the backrest, which is a feature that even some premium chairs lack. This chair also has a taller and wider back than the Daily.
Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $329 now $280 @ Branch
Pairing a mesh-lined back with a cushioned seat, this chair is the ideal balance of everything you need in a quality chair. It’s not too stiff, not too squishy, and very supportive, especially around the lower back. It's not a remarkable sitting experience, which is exactly what you want when you need to focus no getting things done.
Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: was $499 now $424 @ Branch
An big upgrade from the standard Ergonomic Chair, the Pro provides extra comfort with nearly twice as many adjustment points, especially in the armrests. It's also available in more colorways and you have the option to choose between a mesh fabric and two different types of leather for the finish.
Branch Verve Chair: was $549 now $467 @ Branch
The Verve is Branch's most premium chair, and it's as comfortable to sit in as it is beautiful to look at. The 3D-knit mesh back not only keeps you cool but it also wraps around you while you're sitting in the chair. In addition to this gorgeous coral color, the Verve chair is also available in black, white, light green and light blue. It also has an adjustable lumbar support at the back and its reverse armrests give it a one of a kind look.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Adam Schram is a staff writer covering home office gear for Tom's Guide, writing about everything from standing desks to comfy chairs to the occasional walking treadmill. Prior to his tenure with the team, he reviewed running gear for Runner's World, cycling gear for Bicycling, and the occasional Lego set for Popular Mechanics. Before he became a journalist, he was a bike mechanic in his home town of State College, Pennsylvania for almost seven years. Now, he's based in Philadelphia. He spends his free time ripping his bike around local trails, perusing the local music scene, and trying in vain to do the Sunday crossword without cheating.