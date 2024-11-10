Branch Furniture's Black Friday sale knocks 15% off popular office chairs — 5 sales I'd buy now

Branch makes some of the best budget office chairs that a modest amount of money can buy. The company has really found its groove in the market by offering simple, sweet designs that don't try to reinvent themselves. Despite their low price, many of these chairs have phenomenal adjustability, comfortable seats and backrests, and materials that won't degrade too quickly. Sure, they may not blow us away like some top-dollar Herman Miller chairs might, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better balance of quality and price compared to Branch's lineup.

Leading up to Black Friday, Branch is jumping on the sale train early by starting the month with a site-wide 15% discount on all things home office. That includes all of the best office chairs Branch has to offer. We've tested plenty of them ourselves, so I've put together a roundup of the deals that are most worth your attention here. Just be sure to take advantage of them before Black Friday has come and gone or upgrading your home office won't be nearly as affordable.

Best Black Friday Branch office chair deals

Branch Daily Chair: was $249 now $212 @ Branch

Branch's least expensive chair, the Daily, is as barebones as it gets. But that's not a bad thing, especially when you still get tilt and tilt tension adjustment. This chair feels very natural for a long day of slugging it out with your keyboard, thanks in no small part to its subtle lumbar support that gives some body to its thin, breathable mesh backrest.

Branch Task Chair: was $279 now $237 @ Branch

The next step up in Branch's lineup, the Task Chair, primarily improves upon the Daily by adding adjustability to the lumbar support bar behind the backrest, which is a feature that even some premium chairs lack. This chair also has a taller and wider back than the Daily.

Branch Ergonomic Chair: was $329 now $280 @ Branch

Pairing a mesh-lined back with a cushioned seat, this chair is the ideal balance of everything you need in a quality chair. It’s not too stiff, not too squishy, and very supportive, especially around the lower back. It's not a remarkable sitting experience, which is exactly what you want when you need to focus no getting things done.

Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: was $499 now $424 @ Branch

An big upgrade from the standard Ergonomic Chair, the Pro provides extra comfort with nearly twice as many adjustment points, especially in the armrests. It's also available in more colorways and you have the option to choose between a mesh fabric and two different types of leather for the finish.