New Robotic Pool Cleaner features an astounding 15-hour battery life

During CES 2025, the smart home outdoor company iGarden revealed several new devices, but the ones that will grab the headlines are meant to clean your swimming pool.

The TurboX and TurboX Master are robotic pool cleaners meant to make pool maintenance a breeze. Of the two, the TurboX Master features an astounding claimed 15-hour runtime.

Most robotic cleaners only run for a few hours before needing a charge, but at 15 hours, this is one impressive robot. iGarden claims it holds a Guinness Record for the "longest continuous operation" and is a "Holding Endurance Champion." According to iGarden, if you clean your pool twice a week, the TurboX Master should last you an entire month before it needs a recharge.

The 15-hour battery life is due to what iGarden calls an AI-inverter technology, which is supposed to enhance battery efficiency. Allegedly, this new technology also helps the machine be lighter.

Beyond the battery life, the TurboX features infrared sensors, a gyroscope and the ability to return to its drop-off point once the battery is finally used up.

The design is reminiscent of a supercar or a sleek batmobile.

The cleaners can clean both the waterline and the walls and floor of your swimming pool where it will remove stains and algae. It's supposed to work with a wide variety of pool shapes and sizes.

Finally, it comes with a touchscreen interface where you can set cleaning schedules or tell the robot to focus on specific areas in your pool. It's also UV-resistant and comes with a two-year warranty.

The new robotic pool cleaners are supposed to launch in April of 2025, though iGarden has not released pricing for either of the cleaners.