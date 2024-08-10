How to clean a dehumidifier in 3 easy steps

Dehumidifiers are the perfect home appliance if you want to remove excess moisture and prevent mildew in your home. It will improve the overall air quality, as well as fend off the need to frantically search for how to get rid of mold. But, picking the best dehumidifier for your home is only part of the process. Ensuring that you keep up with routine maintenance by cleaning the dehumidifier is vital to providing healthy indoor air for your home and prolonging the appliance’s life, as well as its efficiency.

Dehumidifiers have a big job. This handy home appliance will target moisture in your home, clean the air, reduce allergies, adjust the humidity levels, and even dry clothes. With so much to do, giving it a regular clean will mean it can tackle all its important tasks, such as stopping internal mold and bacteria from festering and flooding back into your home.

Below, we’ll explore how often you should clean a dehumidifier, why you need to, and the steps you should follow in order to carry out a thorough clean with top guidance from experts.

Why is it important to clean a dehumidifier?

We spoke to Chris Michael, Managing Director of Meaco, a renowned expert in dehumidification with over 30 years of experience in the industry.

“Cleaning a dehumidifier is essential for maintaining its efficiency and prolonging its lifespan.”

It’s also important to stop any damaging microorganisms from entering your home. If you allow bacteria to grow inside a dehumidifier, whether in the filter or in the water collection container, mold spores may be released back into your home. Plus, the dirt and grime could clog up the equipment meaning it won’t work as well, or even stop working altogether.

How to clean a dehumidifier

Before following any of the steps below, it is very important to check the manufacturer’s instructions in the owner’s manual of your chosen model to make sure you're adhering to what they recommend.

1. Clean the filter

The filter in a dehumidifier is an incredibly important component that cleans the air entering the appliance. If the filter gets clogged or dirty, the efficiency of your dehumidifier will suffer. You can clean the filter by following these steps:

Switch off and unplug the dehumidifier

Remove the filter following the manufacturer’s instructions

Use a vacuum to remove as much dirt as you can, or a damp cloth if the suction is too high

Wash the filter in warm soapy water

Rinse thoroughly

Allow to air dry

Ensure it’s fully dry before putting it back into the dehumidifier

You may find that your dehumidifier has a washable or disposable filter. For a washable filter, you need to carry out the steps above at regular intervals. For a disposable filter, you may need to replace it entirely every few months, or more frequently depending on how much you use it.

Speaking with Clark Lambert, Senior Buyer at Avalla, he also suggests you should, “Clean the screen filter with a vacuum using the soft brush attachment. This removes dust buildup, maintaining the efficiency of the dehumidifier.”

2. Clean the water collection container

(Image credit: Meaco)

This is a really important step and one you’ll likely do the most. Dehumidifiers collect the excess moisture from inside the room or area of your home surrounding it. This container, over time, can accumulate mold and/or mildew if not emptied and cleaned, so it’s important to do so.

It will also stop working when full, as Marc Duckworth, Product Manager at Product Care Group for Russell Hobbs, says “Emptying the tank when full keeps the dehumidifier running effectively. Most dehumidifiers have an indicator light or beep when full of water, making it easier to remember to empty.”

The container is easily removed and to clean it, you can use a simple dish soap and water solution, or for a really good clean, use equal parts water and distilled white vinegar.

If it requires an even deeper clean, let the water/vinegar solution sit for an hour before rinsing. The container should then be thoroughly rinsed clean and allowed to dry fully before it is placed back into the dehumidifier. Rachel Lee, US Marketing & Sales Manager at Whynter says, "Stick to mild detergents and avoid bleach or other harsh chemicals that can damage components."

3. Wipe down the exterior

It’s important to also give the exterior of your dehumidifier a quick clean to avoid dust and grime build-up from entering the interior.

“Use a damp cloth to wipe down the exterior of the dehumidifier. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could damage the surface,” says Chris Michael.

Whynter adds, "Always turn off and unplug the dehumidifier before cleaning to avoid any risk of electrical shock."

Should you clean the coils?

(Image credit: Future)

While some may recommend cleaning the coils inside your dehumidifier, Chris Michael says, “We do not recommend attempting to take apart a dehumidifier to clean the air intake, coils, or exhausts as this is not necessary, can damage the machine and invalidate the warranty.”

How often should you clean a dehumidifier?

(Image credit: Midea)

When it comes to cleaning a dehumidifier, it depends on the size, model, and how frequently you use it. For frequent use or placement in a particularly dusty/dirty area of your home, you should clean it once a week. If you’re using it less, every two-three weeks is fine. And, if you have a fairly dry home and use it even less, then once every month or so is acceptable.

But, when it comes to the water collection container, you need to empty it after every use to avoid leaving the water to stagnate inside your machine. Also, if the container is full up, it will automatically turn off, which is one of the seven common dehumidifier mistakes you could be making.